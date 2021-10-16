Ty Son Lawton burst up the middle to score a 99-yard touchdown on Stony Brook’s first play from scrimmage and the Seawolves shocked defending Colonial Athletic Association champion Delaware 34-17 on Saturday.
Ty Son saw nothing but green as he took it 99 yards to the 🏠🌊🐺 x @Lawtyy7 x #HOWL pic.twitter.com/iA4WzknBwX— Stony Brook Football (@StonyBrookFB) October 16, 2021
The loss puts a serious dent in No. 15-ranked (in the FCS coaches poll) Delaware’s postseason hopes. The Blue Hens (3-3, 2-2) advanced to the FCS semifinals during the spring season.
Lawton rushed 22 times for 192 yards and scored a second touchdown from the 1-yard line early in the second quarter as the Seawolves (2-5, 1-3) built a 13-0 lead.
Tyquell Fields, who was 13-for-18 passing for 133 yards and a TD for Stony Brook, found Khalil Newton with a 26-yard scoring pass in the third quarter, boosting the lead to 20-10, then ran it in from the 1 for a 27-17 lead.
Randy Pringle picked up a fumbled punt in the end zone for Stony Brook’s final points.
FUMBLE 6⃣🌊🐺 x #HOWL x @CAAFootball pic.twitter.com/XoWrBdMVGO— Stony Brook Football (@StonyBrookFB) October 16, 2021
Zach Gwynn passed for 199 yards and two scores for Delaware and Dejoun Lee gained 91 yards on the ground.
The Blue Hens lost 22-15 at No. 18-ranked Rhode Island a week ago and play host to second-place, and No. 7-ranked, James Madison on Oct.23.
