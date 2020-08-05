An elderly inmate with underlying health conditions, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 amid an outbreak at a downstate prison, has become the state's ninth COVID-19 death in a prison.
The Delaware Department of Correction said Wednesday that Jackie Lovett, who's serving two life sentences for murder, died at Bayhealth Hospital.
The 71-year-old, housed at Sussex Correctional Institution, first tested positive for coronavirus on July 5, 2020; nearly ten days later he wound up hospitalized, where DOC officials said his condition deteriorated.
He was pronounced dead at 3:21 a.m., from what the DOC said was complications tied to hyperthyroidism and COVID-19.
Lovett's death comes as the DOC said, this week, that 350 inmates who had tested positive at SCI and another downstate facility have recovered. Just seven inmates remain symptomatic. Of those, two are hospitalized, but not on ventilators.