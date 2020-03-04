County Executive Matt Meyer has vetoed a proposal from New Castle County Council that seeks to hike the pay of several staffers.

The proposal, sponsored by Councilman Penrose Hollins, seeks to reorganize staff and hike staffers' pay by 10 percent, on top of annual step increases. The measure passed with 10 "yes" votes on February 25, 2020. Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle, Councilwoman Dee Durham, and Councilman Dave Tackett abstained from voting on the measure.

In a letter to councilpersons, dated February 28, 2020, Meyer said the reclassification of several positions creates pay equity problems across county government.

"We manage a workforce of 2,095 employees. A number of our hardest working employees who provide the most critical of public services have openly questioned the equity of these pay increases, skipping pay steps without any independent review or process," said Meyer in the letter.

He added in an interview with WDEL, council did not engage in the county's existing process to review positions or hire an outside consultant to review duties.

"It's a basic issue of fairness and whether we should give substantial raises to county council appointees without following established county practices for salary increases. Without following that process and without justification, it would be wrong to give significant pay hikes to one select group of county employees--not available to our police, paramedics, librarians, and the rest of our country workforce," he told WDEL. "It's really a bad use of the public trust."

"Either of these options would have provided more confidence in the accuracy of the pay grades for these positions, and I call upon Council to work with the Human Resources department or to work with an independent party for this position analysis," he said in the letter.

In an email, obtained by WDEL and sent prior to the veto letter, Meyer was more blunt.

"By making decisions about Council’s staff salaries in a vacuum, without utilizing the expertise of the Chief Human Resources Officer, there is serious risk about internal equity and a domino effect with other positions across county government. This is not a hypothetical risk. We have already heard directly and indirectly from numerous employees and employee groups in other departments about the negative impact of this Ordinance. For example, there are eighteen individuals in the position of secretary across county government. Upgrading the position of the Secretary to County Council from Pay Grade 15 to Pay Grade 19 will likely cause other individuals currently in the Secretary position to request the same pay grade increase. "Similarly, upgrading the Clerk of Council position from Pay Grade 30 to Pay Grade 32 puts this position at the same level as the Assistant County Attorney position. Given the differences in educational level and experience required for these respective positions, I anticipate many additional requests for significant pay upgrades may be received if the Clerk of Council position is upgraded as proposed."

Councilman George Smiley, who strongly supports the pay increases, calls Meyer's veto disingenuous.

"When this first started, he stopped me at a TAPS meeting at the public safety building in the parking lot, and told me, 'I understand this. I support it. I know it's needed. But can you get it tabled until after I get the collective bargaining agreements approved?'"

Smiley said he refused.

"Quite honestly, I was offended by that because basically what you're asking me is to sit something aside--that we would have every intention of bringing back later--until you get what you want. So basically that's dishonest, disrespectful to all of the county employees."

Meyer refused to answer WDEL's questions about his conversation with Smiley.

"I don't get into private conversations. I will say with regards to the [Fraternal Order of Police]...the FOP membership has already voted in favor of a contract, so that's not really an issue," he said. "Any statement of the sort is not accurate."

Meyer couldn't discuss details of the settlement, but said it was approved by FOP membership on February 19, 2020.

But when the alleged conversation between Smiley and Meyer occurred, Meyer was deeply embroiled in collective bargaining negotiations with the FOP in what had become a very public dispute that included officers picketing Meyer at events.

When pressed further on whether Smiley's statement wasn't accurate, he said:

"I'm not going to get into who said what, when, about what delay it would take to get this through," said Meyer.

Amid any union negotiations that may be ongoing, Smiley said the pay hikes for council staff are well past due.

"As the duties, responsibilities, technologies, and everything else has increased for them...they've never been restructured whereas every time a county executive comes in it seems like there's a change in an existing job that warrants an increase in pay grade and increased funding," he said.

The trigger to push for pay raises now, Smiley said, comes as as more staffers retire--like council's policy director, a clerk, and deputy clerk--more staffers are taking on more responsibility. He said council, over the years, has eliminated several senior staffing positions and left its financial adviser position vacant--freeing up money in its budget.

"Because of new council members coming in, which brings their staff into the lower pay grade, and this other retirement--which was at the top of the pay scale --it allows us to make these changes and provide fair compensation without adversely affecting the budget of council," Smiley said.

Meyer disputes the true fiscal impact of the proposal.

"The fiscal note for the ordinance is grossly inaccurate. It inaccurately calculates the cost to taxpayers, across county government, for the increased cost of the ordinance becoming law," Meyer said in the email.

In the veto letter, he said the proposed increases would impact the FY 2021 budget by more than $82,000.

"We've been in very intense negotiations with various employee groups--in some cases, for over a year--trying to get a fair deal for taxpayers, and I think there's no doubt that getting some of those contracts approved certainly becomes more challenging when members see raises like this for certain political appointees," Meyer told WDEL.

The process of proposing pay raises

Clerk of Council Nellie Hill and acting Deputy Clerk Tara Finnigan worked with legislative aides and the co-chairs of the personnel committee, Janet Kilpatrick and Tim Sheldon, in conducting research to re-write job descriptions and allocate pay raises, according to multiple council members.

In an executive committee meeting on December 10, 2019, Hill recommended upgrading the legislative aide position to reflect changes to the position since the job description was written in 1999.

"They're doing a lot more technical work, a lot more policy work; we're going to be asking more of them especially as we move towards live-streaming," she said. "We've begun an archiving process that we've never had before. We're really going to be relying a lot on the aides to help us execute that, so I just feel that in asking them to do more, it's only fair that they be compensated for that."

Meyer takes issue with staffers writing their own job descriptions and proposing their own pay increases.

"This has nothing to do with county council staffers, whether they deserve a raise. Council employees are dedicated employees from my vantage point. What my administration has consistently said is that we cannot support salary increases for county council appointees without following established county practices to justify those increases," Meyer said.

He's offered his human resources department or a third party to conduct the necessary review, but Smiley called that a waste of money.

"Along with input, they see the change. They know the changes...so to bring someone in from the outside and pay them a bundle of money to research and try to compare county council with others was ridiculous," said Smiley.

When asked whether it was fair for staffers to propose their own pay raise, Smiley responded:

"You know the people are knowledgeable. I've been here 15 years...I see the workload; Councilman Hollins has been around for years, so it's not like there are not people there who know whether what's being offered or proffered [is fair] or not," said Smiley.

Smiley called the measure fiscally responsible and pointed the finger at members of Meyer's executive staff and their six-figure salaries.

"He has an EA--an executive assistant--who he brought in with him, so that tells you how much experience in county government that individual has, who makes as much, if not more, than the individuals in the law department already," said Smiley. "And he has not hesitated to bring forward upgrades... we've questioned some of them, and they run through the HR department, which the head of the HR department is always hired and appointed by the county executive...I've never seen one that has been put forward by a county executive yet that the HR department has said, 'no, it's not justified.'"

Hollins echoed those concerns in a December 10, 2019 meeting.

"What we've seen in the 15-year period is that we've had four different administrations come through--all of those administrations have come through with their staffs; they have maintained that their staff were paid competitively to make certain that they could get good people," he said. "I believe that, county council, we, on the other hand has been very conservative in terms of us moving forward," he said.

During his term, Meyer said he's never proposed any increase in salary class for his political appointees.

"Any increases they've received have been the same increases that our police officers on the front lines are getting, our paramedics, our librarians," Meyer said. "If you look at our expenditure, certainly during the first several years, our expenditure on appointees' salaries was considerably less than the comparable expenditure of my predecessor."

Meyer added the arduous task of staffing a comprehensive county executive office is fundamentally different than what county council staffers do.

Councilman Jea Street said council has given up too much for too long.

"In this administration, we've had human resource challenges, asked for assistance, and basically were told to go pound sand," Street said, referencing various personnel and harassment complaints that plagued council and required them to spend more than $140,000 hiring an outside human resources investigator.

Councilman Tackett called some of the steps "huge" both in terms of responsibility and pay.

Hollins called the pay hikes a necessary step towards an efficient workplace, wherein its employees are valued.

Since council staffers are only guaranteed a job for four years, Smiley said, it can be difficult to attract and retain top talent.

"The bottom line is our staff and those on council have watched this disrespect; ourselves, basically. Those that can vote allowed the staff of council to be disrespected and ignored for years while the executive branch just continues to roll through with theirs," Smiley said.

The longtime councilman told WDEL he believes council has the 10 votes necessary to override Meyer's veto at council's next meeting on March 10, 2020.

Meyer was uncertain what next steps might look like, but he'd explore other options to halt the increases.

"I will do whatever it takes to protect the public trust. This is an instance where the public's money, the public resources need to be protected, and we're going to continue to do whatever we can to make sure that's the case."