"My father sold me into sex trafficking," said Lockey Maisonneuve, author of A Girl Raised by Wolves. "And, it's interesting, because I blocked most of it out. That's part of the reason that I wrote this book."
On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, Maisonneuve will join the Wilmington University Human Trafficking Awareness symposium to share her story with the hopes that it can help save others from similar suffering. She told Peter MacArthur on WDEL's DelAWARE that the memories of her abuse had been suppressed, but began to return to her as an adult.
"I was married, I had a son, got pregnant with my second child who was a daughter, and all of the memories started coming back in the form of flashbacks," she said. "And I didn't know what they were."
The child of two alcoholics, Maisonneuve focused on her journey after the abuse, and how she had to find the right avenues of therapy that worked for her. More importantly, on her journey through recovery, she said it was also about learning how to not let her trauma define her.
"I am a survivor of tons of different types of abuse. I'm a sex trafficking survivor. In my adult life, I'm a breast cancer survivor. I used to see that as a bad thing. I used to see that as, I was so broken, that being a survivor was all I could be," Maisonneuve said. "I actually hated the term 'survivor.' And then, as I moved through my own healing, I realized that's sort of a badge of honor--to be a survivor. As my kids would say, my superpower is I'm resilient, and I can bounce back from anything. And if I can bounce back, why can't somebody else? So I wrote this book to let people know that you can heal in any way you want."
Through visceral flashbacks and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Maisonneuve relived and relearned about the life she'd previously blocked out, but also had to learn to trust what she was seeing in her mind.
Her fears of being doubted as memories began to resurface led to her keeping her story--and the traumas it contained--inside, instead of sharing those with anyone who could help, for far too long.
"I didn't want to believe it. It was easier to believe that I was crazy. And I quite often asked my therapist, 'What do you think? Do you think I'm making this up,'" she said. "Unfortunately, there are people that make stuff up. There are people that misrepresent what happened to them. It's sad, because the people that it really did happen to, it drives us further into silence. It took a long time to share my story because of that. So I had to do a lot of reconciliation within myself, to believe in myself enough to go on and share the story."
Now, Maisonneuve just hopes taking a trauma-informed approach to sharing her story will help save the lives of other children who might be facing a similar fate as her own early childhood--especially since human trafficking is such a pervasive issue, but too often people don't believe "it happens here."
"I hate to break it to you, but it happened in Florida. And that's in our country. It's happening here. One of the biggest places for sex trafficking in New Jersey where I live, is Atlantic City. There's a huge amount of trafficking done in Atlantic City...It is happening in our own backyard. And when you consider that, we kind of put blinders on," she said. "As parents, as citizens, we have to realize that this is happening in our own backyard."
The Wilmington University Human Trafficking Awareness webinar on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, is free to attend. Those interested in attending can register here.