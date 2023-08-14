There was no namesake fish caught in this year's White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland, but a blue marlin was the big winner.
A 640.5-pound blue Marlin was brought in on Saturday's final day by the crew of Floor Reel, and landed the top prize at this year's event earning $6.2-million.
A 265-pound tuna was tops in that category, while a 50-pound dolphin fish brought in honors in that grouping.
A 57-pound wahoo rounded out the winners.
There was no white marlin or swordfish caught this year.
Meanwhile, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has confirmed a more than 52-pound king mackerel, also known as a kingfish, that was caught in late July is a state record.
The kingfish was caught off Fenwick Shoal by Jeff McCoy from Millsboro.
It beat the previous record, which had stood for 31 years, by more than four pounds.