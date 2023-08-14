White Marlin Open winner

640.5 blue marlin caught by the crew of Floor Reel

There was no namesake fish caught in this year's White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland, but a blue marlin was the big winner.

A 640.5-pound blue Marlin was brought in on Saturday's final day by the crew of Floor Reel, and landed the top prize at this year's event earning $6.2-million.

A 265-pound tuna was tops in that category, while a 50-pound dolphin fish brought in honors in that grouping.

A 57-pound wahoo rounded out the winners.

There was no white marlin or swordfish caught this year.

Jeff McCoy and his wife Jen McCoy of Millsboro with a new state record 55-pound, 11.2-ounce king mackerel

Meanwhile, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has confirmed a more than 52-pound king mackerel, also known as a kingfish, that was caught in late July is a state record.

The kingfish was caught off Fenwick Shoal by Jeff McCoy from Millsboro.

It beat the previous record, which had stood for 31 years, by more than four pounds.

