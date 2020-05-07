A plant in Middletown that made batteries will be shutting down in November, 2020 affecting more than 200 employees.
Officials with Clarios said they intend to offer job opportunities to employees impacted by the closure at its nearby Middletown Distribution Center on Patriot Drive and other locations.
In a statement to WDEL, Clarios spokeswoman Aimee Iverson said the closure was based on changing market conditions exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company felt the closure was necessary as part of its effort to strengthen its position in advanced battery technologies.
U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D DE) said the closure was a "body blow."
"In this unprecedented time, I know that businesses are having to make tough choices," Carper said in a statement. "Unfortunately, this closure, accelerated by COVID-19, is a stark reminder of the economic challenges we are facing.
"Even more importantly, it is yet another reminder of the all-too-real impact that this pandemic is having on our friends and neighbors."
Canadian based Brookfield Business Partners had obtained the battery division of Johnson Controls last year and changed the name to Clarios.
The State of Delaware had previously provided incentives to the former Johnson Controls for upgrades at the Middletown site on North Broad Street.
In a statement to WDEL, the Delaware Secretary of State's office said they were disappointed in the announcement and looking at the previous grant agreement.
“We are, of course, disappointed to learn of the decision to close the Clarios battery manufacturing facility in Middletown but also glad there are plans to move some of the impacted staff to its nearby distribution center,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock.
“As for the state’s active grant agreement with the company connected to the site that will be closing, staff with the Delaware Economic Development Authority are reviewing contract language regarding a cessation event and connected repayment obligations. They will work with Clarios on having relevant money returned to the state.”
Iverson said Clarios, for their part, is working with the state.
"The state of Delaware has been notified. It is our belief that we have or will comply with all requirements and stipulations of the grants we received from the state. If any part of those obligations haven’t been met we will address that."