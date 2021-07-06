A 39-year-old Pennsylvania man has been charged with 41 felonies in connection to two murders and the attempted murders, assaults, and robberies of four other victims, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
According to the Attorney General's office, Keith Gibson's "brutal crime spree" left 28-year-old Leslie Ruiz-Basilio and 42-year-old Ronald Wright dead, and four others injured, over the course of three weeks. He's also been identified as the primary suspect in multiple murders committed in Pennsylvania earlier this year.
"This indictment lays out one of the most vicious, staggering crime sprees I’ve seen in my career,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “It is even more disturbing to think, based on what investigators have revealed in Pennsylvania, that this may just be the tip of the iceberg. We have assigned some of the DOJ’s most experienced prosecutors to this case and we will ensure that this man faces justice for the senseless carnage that he has caused."
Previously convicted of manslaughter and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, Gibson was released from a 13-year stint in prison on December 20, 2020. He was released again on April 27, 2021, after violating his parole.
Officials said Gibson shot and killed Ruiz-Basilio on May 15, 2021, during a robbery at the Metro PCS Store on Kirkwood Highway, where the woman was an employee. He's alleged to have shot and killed Wright and assaulted another victim on June 5, 2021, during a robbery on the street. He then robbed, assaulted, or both, three other victims over the next three days, including attempting to murder one of them, officials said.
He was eventually arrested in connection to a June 8, 2021, robbery of a Wilmington Rite-Aid.
A grand jury indicted Gibson on charges including murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, and drug and weapons offenses.