New Castle County firefighters had a busy Thanksgiving Day with a pair of working alarms.
Christiana Fire Company was called out to the unit block of Raven Turn in the Sparrow Run development in Bear just after 12 p.m. on November 25, 2021, and found smoke coming from a middle of the row townhome.
A kitchen fire was quickly extinguished, and no one was hurt.
About three hours later Claymont, and surrounding fire companies, responded to the 900 block of Aldon Road just off Harvey Road and found heavy fire coming from a garage.
Investigators said that fire was sparked by a problem with the motor for the garage door opener.
Another fire was also reported after midnight on Black Friday. Firefighters were called to the 4300 block of Limestone Road in Pike Creek. Firefighters from the Mill Creek Fire Company arrived on-scene to find a garage fully engulfed.
The cause of that fire remains under investigation, and no one was hurt. The fire caused $10,000 in damage, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the Pike Creek fire is asked to contact investigators at the State Fire Marshal’s New Castle Division at (302) 323-5375 or emaiil Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov.