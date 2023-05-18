Five Brandywine High School students received a champions' welcome home on Wednesday, May 18, 2023, upon their return from Washington D.C. where they won a national STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) competition.
Brandywine was one of three national winners in Samsung's "Solve for Tomorrow” competition which drew more than a thousand entrants. As one of ten finalists, the team made a live pitch to a panel of judges on Monday.
The team's project, a proposed solution for low-cost Assistive Technology, was also selected by Samsung employees as the "Employee Choice Winner."
When they arrived in Wilmington, the Brandywine team, comprised of seniors Arun Krishnamurthy, Anand John, Thomas Baer, Noah Fake and Gabe Pust, was greeted by Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long on the platform at the Amtrak train station.
A stretch limo then whisked them to the high school where they were greeted by a pep rally including the school band's drum line.
The boys were very surprised by the reception but Pust said they were proud of their achievement.
"We made a product that allows people with independent living disabilities to control appliances in the workplace or around the house, and we redesigned it for a 97-percent reduction in price from the market," said Pust.
Physics and engineering teacher Dr. Jud Wagner said the team's product has the opportunity to help a lot of people in the community.
"They were driven by empathy for others in doing some work in the service for people who can't do these things on their own," said Wagner.
Pust, who also plays soccer for Brandywine, said there are similarities but also some major differences to playing sports.
"The type of competition that it is involves so much more thought, and so much more consideration, and work that can be put in over a longer time than just one game," said Pust.
"So much more technological and almost in a way more hands on because you're seeing the effect of something that works in the real world rather than a game on the pitch."
Their teacher said the team will serve as an inspiration for other Brandywine students.
"You look at their humility, you look at how genuine they are, I think that's the inspiration," said Wagner. "I think we have a lot of great kids here who can say 'I eat lunch with those guys, and they're nice guys. If they go down to that lab and spend extra time working on a project, I can do that too.'"