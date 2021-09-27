"For me, personally, it's a great honor," said Middletown's Joseph Hill. "Not only does it give recognition to me as an individual, it actually gives recognition to all Vietnam veterans who served."
Hill, 75 and a Vietnam War veteran who served with the 5th Marines, was headed to Warwick, New York, on Monday, September 27, 2021, to spend several days being recognized alongside 49 other veterans--one from each state--all of whom received a Purple Heart.
"I was wounded on Operation Union I in May of 1967," Hill said. "I was actually wounded a second time in August of 1967 on, I believe it was Operation Cochise. From the second wound and Purple Heart I received, I was evacuated to the Danang Naval Hospital, and eventually ended up on the [USS Repose], the hospital ship that would sail off the coast of Vietnam."
Joined by his wife Delores, herself a Vietnam War Air Force veteran who served on a base in Louisiana, Hill was heading to New York to join the National Purple Heart Honor Mission's Patriot Project, which brings together recipients from across the country "from virtually every conflict of the last century" to honor and recognize their service.
Recognition, Hill said, that's been difficult to come by for those who served in the Vietnam War. Coming home, Hill felt veterans from the conflict were cast aside by society, so to be lifted up in this way was particularly meaningful.
"We always felt, after the war, the only ones who actually cared about us were our fellow veterans, and so we developed this greeting that, whenever we see each other, we just say, 'Welcome home.' So this is special for us," Hill said.
At the time, Hill said even other veterans organizations did not recognize the returning Vietnam service members, so the only organization Hill associated with was the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Through them, he received the rare opportunity to socialize with veterans wounded in combat, which makes events like the Patriot Project that much more special.
"Once we got home, it was about becoming climatized to society again. We kind of had to put our war experience in the background as much as possible," he said. "For me, I went back to college and I became a social worker in New York. It was only after many years of working then retiring that I really got a chance to reflect on the time spent in Vietnam. When I got back from Vietnam, all I wanted to do was something to serve people, because war is the worst experience you'll ever go through in your life. But now I have a chance to bond with other people that I don't know, who share basically the same experience. Not just Vietnam veterans, but veterans from all the wars that we fought."
From Tuesday, September 28th, through Thursday, September 30th, Hill will join veterans from around the country for a ferry tour and dinner in Lower Manhattan, a trip to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, a visit to West Point, and a stop at the National Purple Heart Museum of Honor.
"This is an event that is special, and over time, hopefully, there'll be long-lasting friendships made," Hill said. "I think no matter what your political spectrum is nowadays, the fact that you served and you were wounded, that showed that you loved your country. Even though we may be divided politically, we all love our country, and that's the thing that comes out when I meet other veterans."
While a majority of his time these days is spent spoiling his grandchildren, Hill does wish more of it was spent celebrating and honoring veterans from all of America's conflicts.
"I'm just grateful for the recognition, because this was totally unexpected. I don't know how I was chosen, but I feel very honored and very humbled," Hill said. "I wish that all of my fellow veterans who served could be honored in such a way. I know that's impossible. But if it was possible, no matter what war you participated in, I wish we could all be honored in some way."