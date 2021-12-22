The Delaware Blue Coats continued their hot start to the season by winning the 2021 NBA G League Winter Showcase, along with a nice monetary prize.
Delaware's 104-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue in the championship game earned the team $100,000 which it will split among the 11 players on their roster.
That's especially lucrative for the typical G League player who is earning $37,000 per season.
Jarron Chamberlain wrapped up a stellar tournament with 24 points in the championship game. He averaged over 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in the Las Vegas event.
Braxton Key led Delaware in the championship game with 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting.
The Blue Coats only trailed for 71 seconds in their three victories.
Delaware is now 14-1 on the season, they'll return to regular season action at the Chase Fieldhouse on Tuesday, December 28 for a 1 p.m. matinee against the Capital City Go-Go, a Washington Wizards affiliate.