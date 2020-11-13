A group of clergy and community leaders gathered in Wilmington on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to call for healing and unity in Delaware, and across the nation, in the midst of the pandemic, local gun violence, and a contentious national election.
The meeting at New Destiny Fellowship was organized by Elder Tyrone Johnson, Sr., of Churches Take a Corner, and included pastors from a wide variety of denominations, rabbis, imans, and community activists.
Those in attendance included Bishop Leon Wilson of Rehoboth Temple of Praise in Laurel in Sussex County.
Eugene Young of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League said with so much despair, coming together is crucial.
"Now is the time for coalition building, for us to work together," said Young. "We have to recognize the fact that it is up to all of us, and we're all in on this."
Young added that the focus needs to be on youth across the state.
"The child that's in Laurel is just as important as the child that's in Greenville, that's in Hockessin, that's in Wilmington, that's in Seaford, that's in Rehoboth, that's in New Castle, that's in Newport."
Reverend Andrew Jacob from Hanover Presbyterian Church said the current environment reminds him of the days following 9/11.
"And so it seems to me sisters and brothers we need to recover the unity that got us through those attacks," said Jacob.
Many of the faith based partners said the healing and unity needs to start with them reaching out to those in need in their communities.
Dr. Jay Macklin, Founding Director of the Stop the Violence Coalition, quoted scripture in her remarks.
"It says 'and there God declared a blessing,' the blessing is in the unity."
"We simply must build bridges in order to preserve and sanctify human life," said Rabbi Michael Beals from Congregation Beth Shalom. "There is simply no other choice. We've all got to be singing from the same prayer book now."