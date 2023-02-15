A new officer has been assigned by the Delaware Capitol Police to the Leonard Williams Justice Center in Wilmington and it's okay if you pet him on the head or rub his belly.
K-9 Officer Vinn is a facility, or, comfort dog whose role is to help those dealing with anxiety in a courtroom or courthouse setting, especially children.
"Vinn is a highly trained K-9 that loves interaction with people," said Delaware Capitol Police Chief Michael Hertzfeld. "He has a natural personality and demeanor that is different from our other working dogs at the courthouse."
Hertzfeld created and drafted a pilot program after seeing the success New Castle County Police had with their facility dog Sergeant Nikko.
Capitol Police worked with the Judiciary to implement the program starting in late 2022.
"The courthouse does not have to be a scary place," said Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. "We believe the services of Officer Vinn will help make the Justice Center more welcoming, or at least not as stressful, particularly for children involved in court proceedings."
According to officials Officer Vinn has already helped in a number of Family Court proceedings, like Protection from Abuse hearings, but has not yet participated in a trial in a courtroom.
Officer Vinn will be available on an appointment and as-needed basis, depending on the dog’s availability, and with the discretion of the Capitol Police and the dog's handler Senior Corporal Donna DiClemente.
A web site has been set up on the Delaware Judiciary's home page to request Officer Vinn's assistance.