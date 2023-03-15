Justin Chaffier, of King of Prussia, was convicted on Monday, March 13, 2023, of murder and stalking in the death of 36-year old Nicole Crawford in her Bear area home in February, 2021.
Crawford's body was found by her mother, who responded to the residence to check on her daughter after she failed to show up to work as an early education teacher in the Brandywine School District.
New Castle County police took over the investigation and in March, 2021, arrested Chaffier, the estranged boyfriend, on a warrant for stalking Crawford.
The arrest took place in Pennsylvania, and Chaffier was then jailed there after his bail was revoked on a pending rape charge.
In August, 2021, the Delaware Department of Justice announced an indictment for murder and stalking against Chaffier.
He will be sentenced in June on the murder and stalking conviction.