The Maryland-based Black Bear Sports Group has purchased the Patriot Ice Center in Newark.
In an interview on WDEL's Del-AWARE program with Peter MacArthur, CEO Murry Gunty said he was already familiar with the rink.
"My kids, when they were younger, they played there when it used to be called The Pond, so I've been aware of the arena for a long time," said Gunty.
"It fits really perfectly in our footprint of rinks that we own. We own Ice World in Abingdon, Maryland," said Gunty. "And then we own a number of rinks within an hour north of Delaware."
In addition to owning rinks, the sports group also owns two junior league hockey franchises, the Youngstown (Ohio) Phantoms in the U.S. Hockey League, and the Maryland Black Bears of the North American Hockey League.
Gunty said owning rinks and teams has proved successful in the Northeast.
"We're trying to bring something a little bit new to the Mid-Atlantic which has been tried and tested before up in New England and it worked very well."
Gunty said they have instituted a substantial number of COVID-19 protocols to limit player exposure including keeping parents out of the building and the kids out of the dressing rooms.
"They get dressed in the parking lot, they come in they get their temperature taken, they put their skates on, they go on the ice."
The Patriot Ice Center is a 67-thousand square foot facility with two sheets of ice, one NHL-sized and the other Olympic-sized.
The facility includes an athletic training gym, café, pro shop, and a martial arts studio.