"The last two weeks have been quite challenging for us," said Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services (YRS) Director Renee Ciconte.
Officials said the number of positive COVID cases at YRS among both residents and staff reflects what's going on in public outside the facilities, but the close interaction of kids and adults increases the chance of spread.
Out of slightly more than one hundred youth, twenty-two are currently COVID positive, with twenty-six staff on the COVID positive list.
"Two of our four facilities are detention centers, so they're the facilities that are more transient," said Ciconte. "Kids can come in any time of day 24/7/365, but when those kids come in they are placed on a quarantine unit for ten days. When they come in they are tested with parent consent.
"We're seeing kids at Ferris and the cottages, that have been in custody for some time that are getting the virus which tells us our employees, that may not know they're positive, are bringing it in to our kids," said Ciconte.
"We have three shifts, so employees come in, they go home, they go in the community and live their lives when they're not working and they may not know their positive and they're coming in and working with the kids," said Ciconte.
"We're very hands on with our youth, we don't just sit back and watch our youth, we're working with them, helping to rehabilitate."
Donald McIlvain, president of AFSCME Local 3384, and a youth care specialist supervisor at Stevenson House, said he would like to see broader testing.
"We haven't had universal testing and I hope we go to that."
McIlvain and Ciconte both said the early January surge overwhelmed the Division's COVID unit that had been set up at Stevenson House.
"Once we started getting this surge of kids two weeks ago it would have overtaken the entire building if we moved every single COVID kid to that building," said Ciconte.
"The unit wasn't big enough to handle them all so now each individual facility is holding COVID positive kids," said McIlvain.
That change in protocol caused initial concerns according to McIlvain and other union officials, including a lack of protective gear, a situation Ciconte said has been rectified.
"The COVID unit always had everything (PPE) but now that it's throughout the building they have provided N95 masks and all the proper PPE and gear," said McIlvain.
Both the administration and union said they were short staffed prior to the pandemic which is an added stressor with staff missing time due to COVID.
"We actually have some Adult Probation Officers and Juvenile Probation Officers that are coming in and working overtime in our facilities to help us out," said Ciconte. "We're managing."
"It's a lot of stress on everybody right now," said McIlvain.