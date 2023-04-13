Why do many drug overdoses become fatal?
Overdoses have claimed hundreds of lives annually in Delaware in recent years. A state commission has now produced additional findings and recommendations.
The Delaware Drug Overdose Fatality Review Commission, in its second report, examined a sample of 108 cases from fatal overdoses in 2020, looking at death certificates, medical and legal records, and treatment history.
Nearly 93% of the decedents had fentanyl in their systems, and 42% had been diagnosed with a mental health condition such as depression or anxiety. About 31% had chronic pain. The Commission is staffed by the Delaware Department of Justice, and the findings and recommendations go to Governor John Carney and members of the Delaware General Assembly.
The newest recommendations are to incorporate what's called a "whole person approach" to substance use disorder treatment incorporating mental health and trauma centered practices into services, and to widen non-opioid alternative options for people with chronic pain. Previous recommendations, still said to be "relevant,'' focus on safe and secure housing, trauma intervention, and improving outreach and follow-up with people who are engaged in treatment related to substance abuse.
“We have reached a critical point in Delaware where, I believe, the recommendations of this commission must be used to end this public health emergency,” DOFRC Chair Erin Booker said. “My hope is that anyone reading this report will also take a moment to reflect on, and honor the lives lost to substance abuse disorder.”
"We are truly fortunate to have a robust community of support in the war against the opioid crisis in Delaware, but the battle is far from over," Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. "Now more than ever, DOFRC’s reports and the recommendations they generate are an essential beacon lighting the path forward."