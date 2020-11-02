Federal agents are now investigating two fires at Jewish centers in Delaware to determine whether they're connected.
The attempted arson at the Chabad Center in Brandywine Hundred Friday night was a close call. The rabbi's son, who lives on the property, stopped the fire from damaging the synagogue, which did not sustain significant damage.
"I cannot get into the mind of a person who is so sick to want to destroy a facility that is all about love, that is all about acceptance, that is all about inspiration, and hope, and encouragement, and goodness," said Rabbi Zhumi Vogel. "It's beyond my ability to understand it."
Federal investigators are now working to determine whether this was an anti-Semitic hate crime and whether it's linked to an arson that destroyed the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on the University of Delaware's campus in August.
"They come by with their friend group, many non-Jewish people come here too...it was their safe spot in campus," said Rabbi Avremel Vogel of the Chabad Center University of Delaware.
The rabbis met with U.S. Senator Tom Carper Monday, November 2, 2020 to give him an update on plans to rebuild.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) previously announced a $5,000 reward for information on the arsonist connected to the August 25 fire in Newark as well as a separate arson at a townhouse under construction on East Cleveland Avenue.
A GoFundMe to rebuild the Chabad Center in Newark has raised more than a half-million.
Anyone with information regarding either arson is urged to contact the fire marshal at 302.323.5375 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.