The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now offering digital identification through a smartphone app.
Delaware Mobile ID will allow the state's approximately 800,000 residents with a driver's license or ID card to store that information on their smartphone.
A pilot program for the mobile identification was announced about three years ago.
"Mobile ID has additional benefits that a physical identification card simply does not have, and Delaware is proud to be one of the first states to pilot this technology,” said Jana Simpler, Director of the Delaware DMV. “We are happy to be able to provide this voluntary option to our customers."
The app requires users to capture and upload their physical ID as well as a live selfie to compare against the individual’s file with the Delaware DMV.
According to state officials, security features, including strong encryption standards, help fight identity theft.
"You don't need passwords or usernames because it's based on your biometrics," said DMV spokesperson Marinah Carver. "You can not use your mobile ID without inputting either your face or your fingerprint.
"We're not sharing that data with anyone else, and it can't be accessed through a third party."
In addition to safety, Carver said a contactless ID as part of a digital wallet is also a healthier option in a post-COVID world.
The program is voluntary and optional and by law. A person is still required to carry their physical credential as applicable for age and identity verification.
"You can try it for a bit," said Carver. "If it's not for you, you can opt back out. It's certainly not a replacement at this time to your physical credential."
Carver said the mobile ID has not yet been accepted in a law enforcement setting.