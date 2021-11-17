State Sen. Darius Brown has been removed from a second legislative committee following an argument with another state lawmaker.
The Wilmington Democrat is accused of yelling profanities in the face of state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown (D-New Castle) at Gov. Carney's criminal justice bill signing on Nov.8, 2021. Several witnesses were present for the altercation.
"He was aggressively rude toward me and stood in very close proximity, angrily yelling profanities in my face. This took place in full view of many witnesses," said Minor-Brown in a statement. "The entire encounter was extremely unnerving and unsettling, enough so that I felt compelled to speak up...he has displayed a disturbing pattern of behavior toward women, and this is just the latest example,"
Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola (D-Newark) called the incident "deeply concerning."
"Verbal abuse is abuse, full stop, and it cannot go unpunished. In the Senate, there will be consequences for behavior unbecoming an elected official," he said.
Effective immediately, Brown has been removed from the Bond Bill Committee, which crafts the state's capital budget. State Senator Marie Pinkney (D-Bear) will take his place on the committee when session resumes in January of 2022.
Minor-Brown called this step one that holds Brown accountable.
"It's important to note that his actions and their consequences don't only affect him and his colleagues, but they also can negatively impact the communities he's been elected to serve," she said.
Brown was previously stripped of his chairmanship over the Senate Judiciary Committee and then removed from the committee as a whole following his arrest on misdemeanor charges of offensive touching and disorderly conduct after he allegedly punched a woman in a Brandywine Hundred restaurant and shattered a water glass.
Brown did not immediately respond to WDEL's request for comment.
He's scheduled to head to trial in the case early next month.