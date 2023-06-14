Where does Delaware go from here, now that the state's first Behavioral and Mental Health Summit has been completed?
Monday's event was held in Wilmington, continuing an ongoing dialog even as it broke some new ground.
“The mental health challenges being faced by our nation – the overdose epidemic, the high rates of suicide, the prevalence of depression and anxiety among people, especially young people – are significant,” Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use in the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Tom Coderre said. “As this crucial summit gets under way, know that the Biden-Harris Administration is prioritizing approaches to safeguard the mental health of Americans, to connect people to the evidence-based treatments and supports they need to find recovery.”
Advocates and specialists at the summit talked about the continuing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising prevalence of anxiety and depression - as well as thoughts or acts of suicide.
However, the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, is considered to be a national model in building a support system that involves advocates, law enforcement, healthcare professionals and state leaders.
“The Behavioral Health Consortium works tirelessly to create solutions that reduce stigma and support high-quality, personal prevention, treatment and recovery services for all Delawareans. Our residents deserve nothing less. I’m excited to see the future connections and collaboration this Summit nurtures,” BHC Director Alexia Wolf said.
“The emotional well-being of our families has never been more important. From Delawareans living with mental illness or substance use disorder to those whose families have been touched by trauma or suicide, ensuring people have the support they need demands a cradle to grave approach,” Hall-Long said. “This Summit provided an opportunity to bring leaders, experts, and impacted Delawareans together to address the root causes of these struggles, so our residents have the capacity to heal and thrive.”
Coverage of support services and treatment was examined as Kennedy Forum founder, former Congressman Patrick J. KIennedy joined the summit for a "fireside chat."
“Lt. Governor Hall-Long continues to be a strong ally and champion for progress in our mental health and substance use systems. I was glad to join her on Monday, share updates on The Kennedy Forum’s work to ensure mental health is treated as essential health, and learn more about the Lt. Governor’s Behavioral Health Consortium as a national model for this work,” Kennedy said.
“Mental health is in crisis, especially among youth, and we must do everything we can to provide the resources for our providers to help those in need,” Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. said. “I am proud to have co-chaired the U.S. Senate Finance Committee’s Youth Mental Health Working Group with Senator Cassidy last Congress, and together we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to provide health care services for our students and promote better coordination between federal agencies. I look forward to continuing this work for Delaware to address the mental and behavioral health crisis head on.”