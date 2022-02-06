Temperatures hovering at the freezing mark couldn't stop an estimated 3,244 "Polar Bears" from jumping into the Atlantic Ocean Sunday for Special Olympics Delaware.
The 31st Lewes Polar Bear Plunge returned in-person to Rehoboth following a virtual format in 2021, and with it brought the return of costumes, and the chilling scream as people jumped into 37 degree water, about 20 degrees cooler than a typical Memorial Day.
Special Olympics Team Delaware does the 2022 @SODelaware Polar Bear Plunge! We were just told they've raised over $1 million for the 2nd time in the 31 years. #netde pic.twitter.com/R3obMFZvcM— Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) February 6, 2022
Special Olympics Delaware estimates the event raised over $1 million, although they are not certain if they will eclipse the record of $1,016,000 set in 2020.
In the 31 years of the event, they have raised over $14.8 million to support the over 4,200 athletes who train and compete in Special Olympics, including a group that is preparing to represent Team Delaware at the US games in Orlando in June.