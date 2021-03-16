"There have been a wave of laws proposed around the country--I think, at last count, well over 200 proposed bills in state legislatures--that would restrict access to the ballot," said ACLU Voting Rights Project Director Dale Ho. "Everything from new barriers to registration, cut backs on the period for voting in person--either early or even on election day--to, I think most frequently, new restrictions on voting by mail or absentee."
The ACLU hosted a discussion on the evolving landscape of what they identify as voting rights suppression efforts around the country in the wake of America's most recent election cycle.
While Delaware was pointed to as an area specifically making the right kinds of moves, Ho said nationally, the ACLU has a big fight on their hands.
"What we are witnessing around the country is nothing less than a full-scale assault on voting rights in response to the record levels of turnout that we saw in the 2020 presidential election," he said. "Almost 116 million people casting ballots, more than any presidential election in American history--a turnout rate that was higher than in any presidential election since the 1900 presidential election."
First, the panelists examined legislation in Montana, where a number of proposals have been brought to the table seeking to reduce voting access, and in Georgia, where a contentious election led to voter suppression efforts fueled by patently false claims about election security.
"I think what stands out here so much about the attack on vote-by-mail is that vote-by-mail, traditionally, up until last year, was an area where we saw bipartisanship on election laws," said Robert Hoffman, ACLU Democracy Deputy Director. "This is a place where folks could work across the aisle and pass legislation. Going into this year's election we had 34 states and D.C. that allowed all individuals to cast an absentee ballot without providing an excuse. Unfortunately we're starting to see legislation push back against that."
In Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Dakota, legislation has already been introduced to end "no excuse" absentee voting--the process where voters could cast a ballot without the necessity of providing a reason why they would want to do that. Opportunities to request vote-by-mail ballots are being restricted in Arizona, which has proposed legislation which would remove voters from the permanent early vote list if they failed to vote in two election cycles. Florida is looking to restrict absentee ballot access to once per year, and would ban the use of drop boxes to collect such ballots. Alaska has legislation which would end automatic voter registration if passed, while New Hampshire is looking at a bill which would end same-day registration.
"So far, 16 states have introduced legislation that would remove individuals from the rolls simply for failure to cast a ballot in an election," Hoffman said.
"We've never seen anything like this, this sort of tsunami of bills," Andrea Young, ACLU of Georgia, added later. "Now, we still have about 10 bills that are still alive that would make it, for our district, more difficult to vote."
While Young pointed out that it feels like the ACLU has been fighting the same fight now that it has 56 years prior by someone in the Montgomery March seeking basic access to the ballots, both Young and ACLU of Montana's Caitlin Borgmann point out many of the proposed laws target specific minority groups. In Georgia, Black voter access would be targeted most but the new laws, while in Montana, their concern is Native American voter access.
Borgmann echoed Young's metaphor.
"We are seeing a tsunami of anti-voting rights bills in Montana. The interesting thing in Montana is that Republicans won handily in 2020--in fact, it was really a blowout for a state that has tended to be purple or at least light red," she said. "Now we have supermajority Republicans in in both houses of the legislature, as well as a Republican Governor Greg Gianforte, so it's unclear why the Republicans are so bent on continuing to limit voting access."
Meanwhile, the ACLU identified some states as showing signs of hope around which other locations could craft legislation.
Things like online voter registration help provide greater accessibility, Hoffman said, and there are now 40 states and D.C. that have such a feature now while 20 states and D.C have legislation regarding adding automatic voter registration, while Delaware and Massachusetts are making moves regarding Election Day voting, while the former is also considering permanent vote-by-mail access. The ACLU of Delaware's Dwayne Bensing showcased Delaware's efforts to expand voter access
In additional to automatic voter registration efforts and early voting provisions set to begin in 2022, Delaware is trying to pass permanent mail-in-voting, which requires a constitutional amendment, which itself would require supermajority votes, in both state houses, in two consecutive terms, to pass.
"In Delaware, we're on the offensive," Bensing said. "Our 2020 elections saw over a 15% increase in voter participation, as compared to the 2016 presidential election. It may have been that we had our homeboy on the ballot--in Delaware, we had some extra enthusiasm, we're not sure--but we have to pass our constitutional amendment."