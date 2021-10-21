Delaware's foster care children aging out of the system and seeking a higher education will be receiving support from the state government thanks to a new bill signed into law Thursday.
On October 21, 2021, Governor John Carney signed democratic state Rep. Krista Griffith's legislation, House Bill 123, into law while standing in the Freedom Plaza outside the Carvel State Office Building in Wilmington.
"It still is an obstacle when children who are turning 18 don't have that family support, that emotional support, that financial support to help them become adults," Griffith said. "Today, that changes. Today, we're going to see that the scary things that can occur for youth in foster care will hopefully be reduced."
The bill presents an opportunity for foster care children to take advantage of a new path made possible from the University of Delaware, Delaware State University, and Delaware Technical Community College. Griffith said it can be scary for these young adults exiting the system and then finding, without those supports, they feel they must face the world and fend for themselves on their own.
"Today, Governor Carney will be signing HB123, which will provide a tuition waiver for students aging out of foster care who get accepted to UD, DSU, or DelTech. Not only that, it will require the institutions that provide on-campus housing to ensure that these young adults have access to housing year-round, and food support."
It's a show of support from the same state government involved in their upbringing, and gives them a better chance at succeeding in life in ways that would be exceedingly more difficult sent out on their own. House Majority Leader Rep. Valerie Longhurst said that gesture was paramount.
"Today's a great day," Longhurst said. "Today, foster children all across Delaware will know that Delaware is going to invest in them and that they are important to us. This has been a long journey to get here."
Joining legislators in their celebration for this advancement Thursday were two former foster care children: Daykia Hunter McKnight, now a legislative assistant, and Mayda Berrios, a Foster Care Ambassador.
Hunter-McKnight recalled sitting in a college classroom reflecting on her journey, and finding out just how rare her story of success was in comparison to other foster care children.
"I remember sitting in one of my college courses and hearing a quote that stated less than 3% of youth who age out of the foster care system will graduate from college." she said. "Initially, I felt relieved because that'd mean I was part of the 3%, and I made it. But then I was also saddened by the injustice that many kids in foster care face. They should not be denied the access to free education or the many possibilities that come with going to college."
The unknowns when aging out of the system can be terrifying, she said, with the prospect of facing the world on one's own. But the bill drastically improves the chances a child in foster care can focus on gaining a better education and thus, a better life.
It's a fear Berrios echoed, and a hope for the future she also held.
"So many of us are aging out and we're going to college without the funds and having to take out loans and having to, like [Hunter-McKnight] said, do multiple jobs just to pay for different things, to pay for the bills," Berrios said. "We're all alone. We have to pay all the bills ourselves, we have to pay for the food we eat, we have to pay for everything, and doing that alone was was a challenge...[HB123 is] now a bill that the future can benefit from."
Because the future should include a focus on education, according to Delaware Family Court Chief Judge Michael Newell.
"What a beautiful day it is, but also what a significant day this is in the state of Delaware. Now, in sports, they call it a game changer, and this legislation clearly is a game changer," Newell said. "As a father of four boys, I've said, perhaps it's trite, but I think the best thing we can give our children is an education."