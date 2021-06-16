As the movement to get the world back to full swing picks up steam, The Grand Opera House teased Wednesday the return of a slate of live shows to their venue in the coming months.
"What do you do when you can't do the thing that you were intended to do," said Executive Director Mark Fields. "It has been a real challenge for The Grand, for its audiences, for the community that we serve."
In an interview with Peter MacArthur on WDEL's DelAWARE, Fields said it's taken more than a year for the world to get to a point where people could once again safely gather, and no one could be more excited than the venue itself, which is looking to get the party started.
"Well, we're pretty excited just that we're going to be announcing shows," Fields said. "Having gone 450 days without any indoor performances at all, we're getting ready on [June] 22nd, next Tuesday, to announce our upcoming 2021-22 season of music and variety programs--and it's really just the first wave."
As more performers gather the logistical needs which would permit a tour and review their availability--things that take some time--Fields said he anticipates many more shows to be added in the immediate future.
"Unlike in past seasons, where we've announced an entire lineup for the coming year, what we wanted to do is we wanted to give people a little bit of hope, we wanted to share the excitement that we're feeling now," he said. "Coming in the fall, we're going to start doing indoor performances again in our three venues."
These shows are anticipated to be some of the best shows anyone could prepare themselves to see, Fields anticipates. The frustration of being stuck at home felt by all the potential concert goers missing their favorite performers extends to the performers themselves, and he expects there to be an explosion.
"Nothing is like a live experience where the artist and the audience is in the same room. There's something magic that happens, and virtually anybody who's been to a live performance knows what I'm talking about," Fields said. "Anticipation is pretty strong. I mean, we've all been feeling this in recent weeks as we see somebody in-person that we haven't seen for over a year-and-a-half. Just that first hug or handshake or clap on the shoulder. Well, imagine that magnified by 1,000, when we've got 1,200 people in the theater, waiting for something to happen. I mean, it's going to be amazing."