An exhibit opens on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library dedicated to one of the most influential American designers of the 20th century.
Alexandra Deutsch, Director of Collections at Winterthur, said Ann Lowe has remained virtually unknown to the wider public for decades.
"At Winterthur we honor formerly underrepresented individuals whose contributions to the world of art, design and craft embody landmark accomplishments," said Deutsch.
Lowe's work adorned debutantes, heiresses, actresses, and one First Lady.
Jacqueline Kennedy's wedding gown was designed by Lowe, and a reproduction has been painstakingly assembled by a team from the University of Delaware.
The reproduction will be donated at the completion of the exhibit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. The original is too fragile to display.
Deutsch said Winterthur was perfectly positioned to produce this exhibit.
"Gowns from institutional as well as private collections received groundbreaking conservation treatment right here at Winterthur's Textile Lab," said Deutsch.
Elizabeth Way, guest curator at Winterthur for Ann Lowe: American Couturier, says Lowe's work was remarkable.
"Even from someone who doesn't come from an interest in fashion can recognize the way she sculpted flowers out of fabric, the way she beaded an appliqued, the interior structures, these things were built like a tank in layers, with interior boning and structures," said Way.
And while Lowe's work became popular among women in white society, for most of her life the black dressmaker was unable to attend the events for which she made gowns.
"Later in her life her friends in Tampa brought her to a debutante ball," said Way. "It was the first time she attended and actually saw her dresses in action, and there were comments there that not everyone was pleased she attended."
In addition to Kennedy's wedding gown, Lowe designed gowns for actress Olivia de Havilland and businesswoman/socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post.
Ann Lowe: American Couturier runs through January 7, 2024.