"I'm happy to be here to celebrate 100 years with, today, Wilmington's--I guess, Delaware's--only reliable source of news," said Mayor Mike Purzycki Friday to an audience gathered to celebrate WDEL's 100th anniversary. "Way to go."
The mayor went on to explain there are organizations that grow to ultimately define the communities in which they're found, and WDEL is one such pillar. It was Delaware's first radio station, and has remained a steadfast institution of reliable journalism for a century.
He noted after the ceremony that reliability is the foundational building block for such a lasting institution.
"Our communications institutions are very important to us. To watch an organization like WDEL survive for so long, in spite of all the changes that happen in our society, I think that WDEL comes out of the wormhole of the pandemic better than anyone else," Purzycki said. "I called it the only great source of news in the city, in the area right now, and I believe it. It's great work, WDEL does great work, and it's not only their work, it's the institution they represent--that is, the press that we have confidence in--it's a very important part of our society."
Describing a childhood growing up in Claymont, Gov. John Carney called WDEL the soundtrack to his life, a station to which he turned for sports as a kid to politics as an adult.
"As we think about the challenges of today, WDEL has managed to be one of those sources of breaking news and, as I think the mayor said, reliable news," Carney said. "That's really critically important when you have so many unreliable sources out there...And so WDEL has been a great treasure for the state of Delaware, and we wish them the best for the next 100 years."
Among proclamations submitted in honor of WDEL's anniversary including from the U.S. Senate and Governor's Office, were two proclamations from the offices of New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki declaring July 22, 2022, WDEL Day.
Those words from Delaware's political leaders were reaffirming, said WDEL's News and Programming Director Chris Carl, but he noted as wonderful as those messages were, it was just as exciting to hear from some of the more foundational and historied members of station alum.
Former names and faces like Al Mascitti, Amy Cherry, Bill Grant, Bob Mercer, Cynthia Morgan, and John Rago came by to join WDEL regulars like the Philadelphia Phillies Scott Franzke, and WDEL current day roster members Peter MacArthur, Rick Jensen, Mike Phillips, Sean Greene, and DJ McAneny.
"It was great to see some of the former broadcasters, longtime legacy guys like Bill Horleman, who was on the air for 40 years, Pete Booker, who's been associated with the station for 40 years, Robin Bryson, who was on the air for 30 years," Carl said. "They all came back, and it was nice to see them again, and nice to not only celebrate where we are now, but what we have accomplished over the years with these amazing people."
Former Delmarva Broadcasting President and CEO Pete Booker said it was wonderful to see the organization for which he cared so deeply reach such a momentous milestone, wile getting to witness the brand continue to carve out for itself a place among an increasingly rapidly changing landscape.
"It's pretty exciting to think it's still here, still thriving. There's so much love for the station. So many great people, and everybody has such great respect for everyone who came before, I think it's fantastic," Booker said. "Something that I actually mentioned to Rick Jensen on the air is, you may not recognize it when you're out there doing the work you do every day, but WDEL is as listened to by real people who make a difference, and considered as important and as vital as it ever was, and that makes me really proud to think about the role that I played in it."
The station has seen new fads or lasting mediums heralding the end times for broadcast radio for a century, Booker said, and it remained as relevant as ever. No matter how the word has evolved, or how it will evolve, WDEL will remain a source for people to continue to receive their news.
It's a sentiment with which Carl strongly agreed.
"They've been predicting the demise of radio for decades. They said TV would kill radio, but we're still here. They said personal listening devices like iPods would kill radio. We're still here. They said satellite radio would kill radio. We're still here. So I don't know what the future holds. But I'm pretty confident that radio will still be a part of it, he said. "Have we changed over the years? Absolutely. We're digital; you can read us online; you can listen to us on your phone. It's not just a radio station anymore. We send text messages. You can view pictures on Instagram from us. There are all kinds of things. So I don't know what the future holds, but I guarantee we will be a part of it."