Officials with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware joined with leaders from Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic for a $1 million check presentation at St. Francis Hospital on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
The previously announced grant through Highmark's Blueprints for the Community program will support The Healthy Village® at St. Francis Hospital.
The Healthy Village® model is defined by Dynamis Advisors as development plans designed through collaboration of community leaders, members, and organizations in order to improve the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) that the community defines as most necessary.
It would be one of the first Healthy Villages located within a hospital in the country.
With the 400-bed St. Francis Hospital only utilizing about a quarter of that space, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic officials set about a plan to better use the facility by integrating community-based partners and programs.
Highmarks's grant will be used to start transforming obsolete spaces within the hospital for the new care model.
"This hospital, at its prime, was built for over four hundred beds, and today we operate less than one hundred beds," said James Woodward, President and CEO Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. "Part of that is because more and more care is going outside the hospital, but the emergency room plays a very key part of the community services that we provide, as does our maternity program. So we provide core services that are very vital to the community we serve.
"So the question before us was we have this big building, we're not using as much of it anymore and how do we really try and continue to morph our mission as we have over these past ninety-nine years to be a better resource to the community we serve. And that really led us down the path of the creation of The Healthy Village."
"When Jim had shared some of the vision of Healthy Village here and we went into more details it was clear to us that this is something we wanted to be involved in," said Nicholas Moriello, President, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware.
"It's no secret healthcare is complicated and expensive and it's hard to navigate even for those of us in the industry, and so thinking of the folks in our communities who don't have that insight a place like Healthy Villages provides such a wonderful service of connection."
Officials say the transformation to The Healthy Village® model is expected to be phased in over several years.