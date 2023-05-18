New Castle County's Emergency Medical Services Division held its 11th annual cardiac arrest survivors reunion Wednesday night, May 18, 2023, in the auditorium at the Cab Calloway School of the Arts.
According to county EMS 34 cardiac arrest patients left the hospital in 2022 with no neurologic deficit, even after their heart stopped beating prior to arriving at the emergency room.
The reunion allowed those patients to meet with the responders who helped save their lives.
A total of 292 first responder citations were awarded including 53 Paramedics, 183 Fire and Basic Life Support personnel (from 19 different agencies), 8 Communications Personnel, 7 Police Officers, and 12 bystanders.