A 72-year-old Clayton man is facing federal child pornography-related charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
According to the USDOJ, Rick Schriber received and distributed child pornography from September 2018 through August 2019 via email exchanges with another individual.
A search warrant executed at Schriber's residence on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, turned up evidence of child pornography leading to his arrest, authorities said.
“The production, distribution, and collection of child pornography is a heinous shadow industry that targets the most vulnerable among us--our children," said U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss. "Our office is dedicated to combatting this abhorrent industry and bringing those who lurk in its shadows to justice.”
If convicted of receiving, distributing, and possessing child pornography, Schriber faces a mandatory minimum five years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years.