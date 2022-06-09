UPDATE:
After lengthy discussion in the Senate, including significant grilling of DNREC Sec. Shawn Garvin, SB305 was passed 13 to 6, with one not voting and one absent.
---
The state Senate will be voting on a climate change bill Thursday that supporters are calling "one of the most consequential pieces of climate legislation [Delaware] has ever introduced."
Sierra Club Delaware Chapter organizer Dustyn Thompson, during a rally in front of Legislative Hall on June 9, 2022, called it a "historic day," as state Sen. Stephanie Hansen was set to bring SB305 to the Senate floor for a vote.
"Earlier this month, Senate Bill 305--the Climate Change Solutions Act--was filed, and now it has 19 cosponsors," Thompson said. "Senate Bill 305 sets forward some of the most progressive emission reductions in the nation, goals that we know that we need to meet if we want to reduce the worst impacts of climate change here in Delaware."
And the impacts are anticipated to be significant in their threat, as officials proposing climate change action continually note Delaware is the lowest lying state in the nation.
"The science is clear: if we do nothing, our state is going to be one of the worst impacted by the ravages of a rapidly warming climate," Thompson said. "We must act, we must prepare, and we must plan, if we want to leave the next generation--my daughter's generation--a thriving Delaware. Senate Bill 305 will ensure we do just that."
It's a move which, made now, would catch Delaware up in the race for establishing a clean energy economy already being embraced by neighbors Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and New York. In Maryland, the state Department of Energy is projecting $5 billion in economic growth and 6,000 jobs in a transition to the clean energy economy, Thompson said.
"We've been working together for years now to help ensure an equitable and rapid transition to a clean economy here in Delaware," he said. "We need to make sure the transition is a just and equitable one. "Disproportionately impacted...and already historically overburdened communities are the first to feel the brunt of our society's inaction. That is why SB305 requires specific, tangible outreach to these disproportionately impacted communities when planning, and that there is equity in all emission reductions."
Read the entirety of SB305 here: