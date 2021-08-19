On Thursday, Delaware schools were guaranteed required access to mental health services based on population with the signing of a bill into law by Governor John Carney.
"In Colonial this year, our theme is simple: We're back," said district Superintendent Jeffrey Menzer. "Thanks to those of you who crafted House Bill 100, Colonial and districts across the state will be back stronger than ever. Recognizing the importance of mental health services in elementary schools is huge, especially now as we still battle the horrific pandemic that has taken an emotional toll on everyone, but especially children...They struggled, despite the best efforts of educators throughout the state. So I applaud you all for recognizing the need for full-time counselors, social workers, and other mental health professionals to be in schools with our kids."
On August 19, 2021, Carney signed HB100 into law in front of Southern Elementary School in New Castle. It establishes the following requirements:
- A mental health services unit at a ratio of 250 full-time equivalent students grades K-5 for a full-time school counselor, school social worker, or licensed clinical social worker.
- A mental health services unit ratio of 700 full-time equivalent students for grades K-5 for employment of a full-time school psychologist.
"We have made a huge effort in our state to address the trauma that children have experienced in our schools across our state," Carney said. "This piece of legislation, and those that the district will hire to implement it, will make a huge difference. And it couldn't come at a better time, after the trauma of COVID-19 in the last year and a half."
One of the biggest highlights of the bill, according to primary sponsor state Rep. Valerie Longhurst (D-Bear), is how it provides an opportunity for schools to be proactive in addressing students' mental health, instead of reactive.
The National Institute of Mental Health says one in five school-aged children are affected by a mental health disorder, and 50% of lifelong illnesses begin by age 14.
"This is what HB100 is about--it's about early intervention. It's about fixing it early, helping them, trusting them, having our counselors there to help them," Longhurst said. "[This] allows the teacher to teach, and allows the counselors to help the children."
The bill passed unanimously with bipartisan support across the General Assembly, with the recognition that 86% of Delaware's elementary schools do not employ a social worker, and ratios for students to counselors and psychologists exceed national best practices. In its first year, the bill is anticipated to result in a $17.4 million cost to the state and $6.7 million locally, rising to $25.3 million for the state by Fiscal Year 2024, and $9.4 million locally in that same year.
"We're signing House Bill 100 today. We are recognizing that we have failed so many kids, and we are taking actionable steps to correct that," said state Sen. Marie Pinkney (D-New Castle), who noted better mental health services will reduce the school-to-prison pipeline and provide better future opportunities for students who need more help.
"Don't get me wrong, I value educators; none of us would be here without educators," Pinkney said. "But they are not mental health providers, and they should not have to be. It is another failure on our part to expect educators to provide mental health services when they're trying to educate."
Read the full law here: