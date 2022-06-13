An 8-year-old Wilmington girl is hoping Delawareans' collective kindness will help push her into the winning spot for a national competition.
Ariyana Kurpad is one of seven finalists left in the National Kindness Speech Contest from Think Kindness, a competition featuring students between the ages of 5 and 18. Her speech as of Monday morning had about 800 votes, good enough for second place but roughly 160 votes behind the lead at the time. She's doing so well with good reason; Kurpad's message is one that resonates.
"It was about how we can help spread kindness across the world, and that you're never too young to be kind," she told WDEL on Friday, June 10, 222, while visiting the opening of a new playground at the Wilmington PAL. "I also had a CARE plan. I made a poster that said CARE, and I had C is for community; A, affection; R, respect; and E, encouragement. So I used that in my speech."
She had to upload her speech to the contest's YouTube page, something she said she was unfamiliar with, but at which she proved to be a natural. Kurpad said she memorized it to make it a little easier for her.
"I wasn't that nervous. It's about two minutes," she said. "You didn't have to [memorize it,] but I wanted to."
Normally, the video would be embedded here on WDEL.com, but it's best if those who'd like to see it head to Kurpad's entry at Think Kindness, which is the only place where visitors can also vote. Here's a sneak peek at how it begins:
"Kindness is important because, with small acts of kindness, we can create a huge tsunami that will make the world better. Imagine a community with mean people and bullies. How would we feel? Lonely and sad? Not a fun life. Then, imagine a community with kind people! How would we feel? Joyful and excited, and we can have lots of fun."
The contest winner gets $500 to enact a Kindness Project of their choice to positively impact their own community. The deadline to vote for Kurpad's National Kindness Speech Contest entry is 9 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022.