An unprecedented settlement between the state of Delaware and three chemical companies, including DuPont, will lead to tens of millions of dollars being spent on PFAS contamination clean-up.
DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva have agreed to pay $50 million immediately as part of the first-of-its-kind environmental justice settlement, announced by Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
"This is the largest environmental damages recovery ever secured by our state government," said Jennings. "It holds responsible to account for damage done to Delaware's environment."
Dubbed "forever chemicals," the compounds are found in a variety of products including Teflon and firefighting foam and are nicknamed as such because they never break down. The EPA has linked the chemicals to a multitude of health conditions including cancers, autoimmune disorders, and birth defects.
The $50 million in settlement money can be spent in three areas, including research, remediation, and ongoing testing of the state's environment.
"So that, for example, our drinking water is ensured to be safe by filtration systems that capture PFAS before it becomes our drinking water," explained Jennings.
A similar filtration system was installed in Blades after residents were told to stop drinking the town's water in 2018 due to heavy PFAS contamination.
Additionally, heavy amounts of PFAS were found in well water near Dover and New Castle Air Force bases; however, DuPont, Corteva, and Chemours only have responsibility for a portion of the state's PFAS contamination and have no relationship to certain areas of contamination.
"Grants to be administered to non-profit organizations and community organizations that include, among other things, health clinics to deal with health issues as well as remediation in hard-hit communities near industrial sites."
This includes along the Route 9 corridor in New Castle.
In March of 2020, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services received more than $58,000 for planning, development and implementation of a regulatory structure to address emerging contaminants with a focus on PFAS compounds.
Tuesday's settlement, which marks the first time the Delaware Department of Justice has resolved environmental damage claims on behalf of the state, also includes a caveat which could lead to Delaware receiving even more money.
"Twenty-five-million-dollars will be paid on the condition that these companies settle with another state for an amount over $50 million. So, for example, if another state settles for $75 million, then the additional $25 million goes to Delaware," explained Jennings.
While not privy to negotiations with other states, Jennings said she "highly anticipates" settlements between these companies and other states to follow, triggering additional cashflow to Delaware.
Jennings added research on PFAS and its effects are evolving.
"Which is why some of the money can go towards additional research into the presence of PFAS and what it means for everybody. But what we really need is a national standard; we need national regulation, a national standard, and our own Senator Tom Carper has been a leader in this regard. He has a bill in Congress now. We would very much like Congress to pass that so that PFAS can be regulated the way it should be," she said in an interview with WDEL.
The only standard that exists is an EPA lifetime health advisory for exposure to PFAS chemicals set at 70 parts per trillion.
"This settlement could not have been achieved without the goodwill and assistance of all parties.,” said Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DuPont. “That goodwill is borne out of the companies’ more than 200-year relationship to the State, its people, and its economy.”
“We are privileged to live and work in this great state, and our actions today were very much motivated by our commitment to make a meaningful difference in the community we call home and our historical relationship with the state of Delaware. Rather than engaging in protracted and costly litigation, the State and our companies have set aside our differences and come together to put Delaware and its residents first," said Mark Newman, CEO of Chemours.
“Corteva could not have become who we are today without the people of Delaware, who are our neighbors and employees. That creates a special connection with the State and its people,” said Jim Collins, CEO of Corteva.
The settlement funds will be distributed by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources (DNREC) and the Division of Public Health (DPH).
"They're the experts, and they will make determinations, but there is no doubt in my mind that they will be reaching out to affected communities, to members of the public, to advocacy groups, to environmental experts, and will have meaningful input into how it gets spent," said Jennings. "We've been assured this is enough money...I can tell you that I trust the [scientists] to administer it properly."
Read the full settlement agreement: