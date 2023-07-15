Dozens of young entrepreneurs took to the streets, parks, and shopping centers of New Castle County on Saturday, July 15, 2023 for the first ever Lemonade Day.
The program is aimed at introducing young people to the concept of entrepreneurship, and that's what Ann Curtis told the girls who were running Amelia and Tori's Lemonade Shack at 17th Street and Greenhill Avenues in Wilmington.
She was driving Alfred Weber to Winterthur for a craft show when they drove past the shack.
"I just told the young ladies, 'you guys are starting your entrepreneurship,' and that's wonderful," said Curtis.
Betsy, who visited Natalie's Little Patch of Sunshine in Hyde Park, echoed those sentiments.
"It's just really remarkable," she said. "I always like to support young entrepreneurs. It's just so cute with the characters, and the sun, it's just vibrant."
For Natalie, it was a little bit more work than she expected.
"You figure it's not going to be that hard, but it's actually really hard."
Lexi, who set up her homemade lemonade stand in Wilmington's Cool Spring Park wants to be in business for herself.
"I want to design stuff, like design houses," she said, "and then I also want to build houses like my Dad." He and two of her uncles helped offload the stand off a pick up truck at the park.
The warm and humid weather made for good business at Cam's Stand where the six year old namesake set up in front of Concord Pet Food and Supplies at Chestnut Run Shopping Center.
"Cause a lot of people want lemonade," he said.
The Jarrell Family named their stand at Polly Drummond Hill Shopping Center Nola's, after their grandmother. Gabe Jarrell said the project was a family effort.
"Mom over here she made the water and the agave mix, and me and her (sister Zoe), squeezed the lemons into lemon juice," said Gabe, who's stand was serving a lavender lemonade.
Amelia said her special ingredient was a simple one. "Made with love."