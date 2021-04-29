A violent year in Delaware rolls on, and a day after a woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Smyrna Middle School, Wilmington saw a man beaten to death overnight and another man shot later that afternoon.

The situation presents difficult questions with no easy answers. Why violence has increased to the point it's at currently is a question that can take significant time to answer as institutions conduct data correlation and informed analyzation. What is evident in the immediate is that Delaware is not alone.

"It has been a violent year. And while this violence is unique to America, it is not unique to Delaware," said Delaware Coalition against Gun Violence Executive Director Traci Murphy. "We're seeing increased rates of gun violence all across the country, and we don't really know to what that's attributed."

It's not surprising, Murphy said, as Delaware purchased more guns last year than at any other time in the First State's history, breaking records month after month.

It's not even likely the full scope of violence is visible now as data has become harder to collect and some might even be withheld. While mass shootings regularly make the news, and community and domestic violence occur regularly, suicides are also a form of gun violence and often go unreported, she said.

"I think that's hard to quantify, simply because of the nature of data and how it's collected."

This year, Delaware has a pair of proposed bills moving through the legislative process that enact stronger gun laws. A permit-to-purchase bill and a large-capacity magazine ban have both drawn hours of debate from both sides of the issue, both from lawmakers themselves and an overwhelming number of commenters who flood committee meetings every time the floor is turned over to the public.

Those laws mark one of three steps Murphy said are integral to making positive movement on the scale of violence.

"We know that, per capita, the safest states are the ones with these three elements: the strongest gun laws; the best funding for implementation in community education; and well-funded, and well-run, community intervention programs. There are groups in Delaware that we partner with regularly doing phenomenal community intervention work, and they are doing it on a shoestring [budget], and they need better funding, and better access to funding."

Pointing to New Jersey as a state that is both near and has within its borders major metropolitan areas and still performs as one of the best states when it comes to gun violence, Murphy said a large part of that success comes from strong gun laws.

While Delaware faces such laws on the table in the upper and lower state chambers, she hoped people would set aside politics to see how much good is created by them.

"We have to recognize that gun violence--and gun violence prevention--should not be a political issue," Murphy said. "It has become politicized, but it really shouldn't be, and there are many groups in Delaware focused on saving lives and not politics, and until our state comes together and recognizes that it's not a left or right issue, it's a life-or-death issue, we will probably not get very far."

Dragging feet on solving the issue also impacts everybody in ways that extend beyond the humanity of the issue. While it may appear cynical, if it's the only thing some people think about, everyone is encouraged to consider the cost of such violence and how it directly impacts one's wallet, Murphy said.

"There's a huge economic impact. Gun violence costs Delaware $713.7 million each year--$36 million of which is paid by taxpayer," she said, citing this report, which draws its information from Ted R. Miller Analysis of CDC Fatal Injury, 2018, and HCUP Nonfatal Injury, 2017. "I don't know anybody who wants to live in an unsafe state that gambles its money away because it won't enforce strong policies."

In the meantime, for a strategy to approach the situation as it currently occurs, sometimes the only thing left to do is appeal to human empathy.

"I think an immediate improvement would be to improve our general understanding as a state of neighbors," she said. "If you go anywhere in Delaware, you run into somebody you know. We're a state of neighbors. We're a small, insular community."