There's plenty to do in Wilmington this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth, now a federal holiday.
On the 156th anniversary commemorating emancipation from slavery, Mayor Mike Purzycki ordered the Juneteenth flag raised at the Government Center's Freedom Plaza, while inviting residents to reflect on the history of Juneteenth and celebrate the meaning and purpose behind the day
"Our national and local history of slavery and of racial and social injustice is admittedly long, much too complicated, and so very, very disheartening," said Purzycki. "However, there are reasons to believe that a new era of respect, appreciation, and support for each other is possible, and will happen. Juneteenth is yet another opportunity for us to learn about and confront our history. What we learn should help us all become more understanding of each other and more tolerant of the ethnic and cultural ideals and values that bind us and contribute to a stronger City and nation."
Here are a list of the Juneteeth celebrations taking place across the city:
Juneteenth @ Urban Artist Exchange
1500 North Walnut Street
Friday, June 18, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Juneteenth Past to Present Virtual Program
Mitchell Center for African American Heritage (FREE Online Event)
Friday, June 18, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Registration required: dehistory.org/calendar/mcaah-juneteenth
Juneteenth Caravan
Christiana Park at 4th and Church streets
Leaves at 10:30 a.m.
For more information: Call 302.314.5863 or email juneteenthdelaware@gmail.com
The Teen Warehouse Juneteenth Celebration/Open Streets
1121 Thatcher Street
Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Open Streets from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.)
For more information., visit the Facebook link here.
Wilmington Library Juneteenth Festival at Rodney Square
Rodney Square, 1000 North Market Street
Saturday, June 19, 12 to 6 p.m.
Registration required: wilmington.lib.de.us/
2nd Annual Beyond Juneteenth: Egungun Festival
Delaware Art Museum, 2310 Kentmere Parkway
Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information., visit the Facebook link here.
Delaware Juneteenth Association’s 4th Annual Freedom Gala
DoubleTree by Hilton, 700 North King Street
Doors Open at 4:30 p.m.; Event Starts at 5 p.m.
Tickets: $60 (Proceeds benefit the DEJA Scholarship Fund)
Purchase tickets at: dejafreedomgala.eventbrite.com
For more information: Call 302.314.5863 or email juneteenthdelaware@gmail.com
Honoring Delaware’s Freedom Seekers: 'Juneteenth Celebration Route'
Delaware Greenways Jack A. Markell Trail (Wilmington Riverfront – New Castle
Battery Park)
June 2021
For more info., visit delawaregreenways.org/events/honoring-delawares-freedom-seekers/