As the global pandemic dragged on, Archmere Academy educators wanted a way to connect their students to the world and show them that, despite perceived cultural differences, the things that make us the same are far more abundant than the things that push us apart.
"I was tasked with coming up with a concept for a global project," said Stephanie C. Silverman, Archmere's Art & Design Department Chair. "I was asked by our school's headmaster, Dr. Michael Marinelli, in March of 2021, to find a way to link Norbertine schools across the globe in some kind of collaboration. I mean, that was really the way it was framed to me...By training, I'm a designer. And so I kind of think about things in terms of parameters and limitations, and what's possible given things like time, materials, resources, etc."
Not every school to which she reached out would have identical resources, Silverman said. The same applied to skill level, age groups, or virtually any other identifiable metric. What she knew they would have was a background based in faith, and creativity in excess.
"I designed essentially an assignment that would be universally accessible to students around the world, regardless of what resources they had available to make art," Silverman said. "The only requirement was that these images related in some way to the life of St. Norbert--that's our school's mission, it's inspired by St. Norbert, we're a 'Norbertine' school. And they had to be six-by-six inches square. And the reason I chose that unit was because I figured it was small enough to be mailed internationally. Kids could use everything from just a scrap of small paper to even a digital photograph could be scaled or cropped to that size."
With the help of individuals and resources available at Archmere, Silverman got in touch with schools in Germany, Hungary, and Australia. All agreed to participate in the project, and soon their students got to work on their submissions for inclusion in what would become a single piece of art constructed from many.
"There were lots of different components, quite literally lots of different pieces, but there was really no other way, I didn't think, to do this. I thought it had to be a mosaic, because a mosaic is, conceptually, made up of lots of parts, which is kind of like the people in this community around the world," Silverman said. "But then, visually, I didn't think there would be another way to collaborate in an efficient way, with a high-quality outcome, with considerations like time, space, place, and language barriers."
The greatest accomplishment, the most exciting for an artist, is to drag an idea out of the ethereal and intangible and see it start to come together, Silverman said. She had this concept, and then she got to work hammering out logistics. It was enough work for the school to grant her creation of a student internship program to bring on some invested assistance. Soon, she started to receive tangible proof of the idea coming to life.
"It was super thrilling. I mean, it felt a little bit magical when these boxes of artwork from all around started to appear," she said. "The students who did this project ranged in age from grade five all the way through seniors in high school. That's going to certainly impact the aesthetics and the sophistication, if you will, of the work. Despite the age, and despite the under-resourced schools, the quality and effort of the students was really moving. There was one student who made an entire tile out of hand-quilled paper, which is a really labor-intensive process. It's kind of a lost art form. Being able to hold that tile and know I'll never meet the child who made it, it's pretty amazing. There's this physical thing that came across the sea and is now part of something bigger. It's really kind of incredible. And we all share the same sort of ideology and philosophy, even though we're very different and living in different places."