COVID-19 (Again)

For a second straight year, the thorn in humanity's collective side, the novel coronavirus COVID-19, makes its appearance at the top of the news-making list.

The death toll of the virus has claimed more than 5.4 million worldwide, almost 2,300 of those lost in Delaware, but 2021 saw mixed news regarding the pandemic.

Vaccine boosters are now available, and the CDC is minimizing isolation times at it learns more about the virus. However, for a second winter, the world is seeing a surge and hospitals across the globe are struggling not to buckle under the pressure. Delaware itself is no different, with emergency medical facilities facing operational capacities exceeding upwards of 115%.

Officials continue to urge individuals to get fully vaccinated to combat the virus, and to wear masks to protect one's self and others--as the unvaccinated make up a significant portion, 78%, of the ill creating what Gov. John Carney called the "dire" situation in hospitals--but the message continues to result in political grandstanding among certain portions of the population, leading to footholds that give COVID-19 a greater chance of settling in and mutating into new, dangerous variants.

Here's to hoping 2022 is the year the proven science reaches those holdouts, and becomes the year the world crushes COVID-19 together.

Hurricane Ida

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved north, passing over Delaware and Pennsylvania on its way to dissipation, it brought with it a remarkable strength and fury that resulted in awesome destruction, particularly in Wilmington's water-bordering neighborhoods.

Museums, historical buildings, and whole communities were flooded out by rising rivers, an issue compounded by runoff heading down from Pennsylvania into the First State's rivers, creeks, and tributaries.

It took days for waters to recede, and an inspection of every bridge in Delaware had to be conducted following the storm. Many of the hundreds of people rescued throughout the evening by Wilmington emergency responders, particularly members of the fire department, were left without homes to which they could return.

It was a historic weather event that will have lasting impacts on the area.

Delaware sees their own President Joe Biden inaugurated

Delaware's favorite son Joseph R. Biden dropped the "Vice" from his former title and was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States this year.

Biden's induction into the highest political office in the country was celebrated by his statesmen and stateswomen, and his inauguration brought to the First State a party atmosphere as Delaware witnessed the first president from within its borders.

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons called the day one for the record books, and said it brought with it a "healing" environment, as the traditionally peaceful transition of power from all political parties respectful of democracy in action was tainted just weeks prior by violent insurrectionists supportive of the previous administration, leading to the next item.

January 6th insurrection

A crazed mob fueled by unfounded and patently false conspiracy theories spread by far-right media channels and members of the former administration stormed the Capitol Building on the day members of the General Assembly were set to certify the electoral college votes.

Delaware's lone U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester spoke with WDEL's Amy Cherry about what it was like to be inside a government building breached by violent insurrectionists looking to overturn democratic election results.

A mar on America's history, more than 725 people were arrested following the incident, while the FBI has a dedicated website to help them track even more down, and a Select Committee investigates the attack from the U.S. House.

Trailblazing former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner dies

A titan of Delaware's political scene, Ruth Ann Minner overcame significant struggles in life to achieve glass-ceiling-shattering success in the First State. She passed away November 4th of this year.

Remembered as a pioneer who led with "grace and grit," a "rock star" with a "backbone of a steel," and someone who "prevailed in the face of adversity," Minner was Delaware's first female lieutenant governor and governor. Current Governor John Carney was Minner's lieutenant governor.

Her funeral brought home President Joe Biden, who recalled Minner's empathy when Biden lost his son, Beau, to brain cancer, as someone who herself had lost so much in life.

"Just seeing her continue to walk, continue to speak out, continue to embrace the family that's left, you think to yourself, 'Maybe I can do that,'" Biden said.

Attorney General charges State Auditor

Attorney General Kathy Jennings in mid-October brought felony theft and official misconduct charges against Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.

McGuiness has pled not guilty to the counts against her, developed over a year-long investigation conducted by the Department of Justice's Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.

Jennings accused McGuiness of "not only unethical, but illegal behavior" in connection to a contract with a campaign group and improprieties around the hiring of her teenage daughter and a friend, while she additionally allegedly attempted to intimidate whistleblowers.

Brood X arrives in Delaware

They screeched their way through summer, and it was difficult to spend anytime outdoors without having most other activity drowned out by their cries.

The cicada population known as Brood X hit their moment of emergence in their 17-year cycle, and the insects that look like they're flying drunk and have very little regard for personal space filled the air with flipping and flopping bodies and cries for attention.

Gone now, here's to another 17 years before we have to be swarmed by these party animals again.

Wilmington sets new record for gun violence fatalities

With the murder of 24-year-old Shardae Fuller in Hedgeville on November 1, 2021, Wilmington surpassed the previous record of fatal shootings set in 2017, and has continued to see ongoing violence through December, only setting that grave marker even higher before the year was out.

Fuller became the city's 33rd fatality from gun violence in 2021. Police Chief Robert Tracy at the time said Wilmington was not immune to a nationwide trend of increasing violence, and said the city was suffering from the "residual effects" of societal interruptions sparked by COVID-19.

By December 30th, Wilmington had seen 39 fatal shootings on the year.

Wilmington Fire Department celebrates 100 years

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in October, the Wilmington Fire Department hosted a parade through Downtown Wilmington to celebrate.

Emceed by WDEL's own Mike Phillips, all 156 members of the department were joined by 40 other departments and a few bands to party through the milestone, followed by a party on the riverfront.

UD fires Football Coach Danny Rocco

Despite a national semi-finals appearance in 2020, the University of Delaware parted ways with head football coach Danny Rocco at the culmination of a 2021 season that saw them go 5-6, leaving Rocco with an overall record of 31-23 during his tenure with the Blue Hens.

His dismissal announced on November 29th, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics & Recreation Services Chrissi Rawak said the institution of higher learning would launch a nationwide search for Rocco's replacement.

Just two weeks later, Rawak welcomed UD alum and former quarterback Ryan Carty to the school as Rocco's replacement. Carty, member of the 2003 national championship team, spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Sam Houston State.