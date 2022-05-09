Delaware's law enforcement agencies are getting more than $4 million in federal funding to improve transparency, reduce violence, and increase mental health services access.
On Friday, May 6, 2022, Delaware's federal delegation joined Gov. John Carney, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, Delaware Safety & Homeland Security Secretary Nate McQueen, Delaware Criminal Justice Council Executive Director Christian Kervick, and many others, including representatives from multiple state, county, and locale law enforcement agencies at the New Castle Police Athletic League building.
"Today's announcement of more than $4.2 million will help support...law enforcement, help improve public safety, and also improve transparency in the First State," said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper. "These programs have clear goals in helping law enforcement better serve the public and deploy different strategies when necessary."
The funding is broken out for three projects. The first is $1.9 million for expanding the Statewide Group Violence Intervention Program into Kent and Sussex counties, including hiring the necessary personnel to operate the program.
"This grant to help us with The GVI will actually give us more resources for another component, which is a street outreach component," Carney said. "It helps to keep some of the young people from getting into gangs, in those groups in the first place. And then another component is what Christiana Hospital is doing for the families and loved ones of those who are involved with the shootings themselves. So it's a big team effort, with lots of moving parts. We've had some successes, and we've had some disappointments. But these resources will really help us out to move the ball forward and to address one of the biggest challenges in our state."
The second program to see funding is $1.6 million to the Delaware Criminal Justice Council for the Statewide Body Worn Camera Program, which will ensure all 1,800 law enforcement officers in the state will have body-worn cameras, as well as fund the necessary technology and storage capacity for the agencies to safely and securely retain the footage.
"It felt spirit-led that Delaware be the first state that every law enforcement officer who was eligible and required it would have a body-worn camera," said U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. "There's a lot to go around, and I am just uplifted by the ability for us to do this together. The senator called them earmarks, I don't call them earmarks, that kind of has a funny connotation. I call them 'cheer marks' because they make people happy. We have been able to do something to uplift people, and so I am just proud to be here."
The final program to receive funding was a New Castle County Police Department exclusive, with $749,000 going to the expansion of Behavioral Health Crisis Intervention Unit. Use of the funds will include the hiring of a peer advocate for the Hero Help outreach team, who respond to non-fatal overdoses and conduct referrals for individuals dealing with Substance Use Disorder.
"I found an article that said 18%--one-eight, 18%--of police incidents involve some mental health aspect, and I said that to [former chief] Colonel Vaughn Bond and he said, '18%? I've been a cop 27 years, that's a typo. It's 81%,'" said Meyer. Because the overwhelming majority of incidents these days to which our law enforcement officials go out, involve some aspect of mental health or substance use."
This funding comes from the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 15, 2022.
"What I've heard from law enforcement over now 22 years as an elected official is, 'Don't send us out there to do things for which we are not fully trained and equipped; give us partners who are better trained and equipped to handle behavioral health crises, are better trained and equipped to handle drug addiction and drug overdose, so that we can focus on the skills and the abilities that we law enforcement bring to this service of our community,'" said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons. "I’m so glad to join Senator Carper and Congresswoman Blunt Rochester in announcing $4.2 million Congress has delivered to provide additional resources to our law enforcement and community members."