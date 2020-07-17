A march is being held in Wilmington on Saturday, which is aimed at ending violence within the city's black community.
Organizers said the event will get underway at noon at 24th and Market streets on July 18, 2020.
In an interview with WDEL ahead of the weekend event, local Black Lives Matter leader Mahkieb Booker said the organization also wants to write their own narrative.
"[We're] debunking the stigma that Black Lives Matter does not care about violence in their own community."
Not only does Booker care, he's experienced it first-hand.
"I lost a sister back in 1996. It was her friend who pulled the trigger. She got caught in the middle of a gunfire exchange," said Booker.
"My sister really, really drove home the point to me about getting involved with trying to stop the violence."
To that end a notice about the march contains the biblical reference "faith without works is dead."
"Meaning, if you don't do anything then you might as well just go sit down somewhere because it doesn't mean a hill of beans," Booker said.
Booker expects the march to move from 24th and Market through some of the city's surrounding neighborhoods.
"Because if we don't go to where the problem is, they're never going to come to us."
The march is being held a week after gunfire left five young people injured on Wilmington's East Side.
Boys and girls ranging in age from 10 to 15 were wounded in the 600 block of North Pine Street on Saturday, July 11, 2020.