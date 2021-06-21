More than a dozen members of a violent street gang operating in the Wilmington area have been indicted on a host of charges, in what Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings called "a measure of justice for grieving families,"
The sweeping indictment charges seven boys and men, ranging in age from 15 to 22 or 23 years old, who are members of NorthPak, in six murders. Between November of 2018 and April of 2021, Stephan Price, Taron Whaley, Ollier Henry, Taquan Davis, Shareef Hamilton, and Dakevis Reed were killed.
The indictment also includes counts of attempted murder, conspiracy, reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and illegal gang participation.
"Gun violence has devastated families are cross this city, across this state, and across this nation," said Jennings. "Gangs in our cities have played an outsized role in that carnage. Disrupting gang violence is critical to restoring public safety in our state [and] in our cities."
Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said the indictments are the result of the work of the Group Violence Intervention program, which tries to dissuade those involved in conflict away from violence and offers them an array of social services from education and shelter to substance use, abuse, and trauma assistance.
"We'll move families, we'll work with their families," said Tracy. "There might be some factors that are aiding them to be in that type of life that they're running around with in these gangs, and doing some of these dangerous things--a lot of them want out of it--so what can we do to provide them? We work with social services from the state, the children's office...some families we have relocated...we have about 18 to 19 individuals we're dealing with right now...we do custom notifications to make visits with those for the highest propensity for violence."
Some reject the notion of putting their best foot forward, and they will end up indicted, Tracy said.
"When folks choose not to accept these services and to work with the group violence team, and when their groups continue to drive violence like the group like NorthPak has, we're going to hold these offenders accountable, and we're going to prevent future violence," said Chief Tracy. "We're going to work on them, and we're going to work on getting them out of the life of crime, but if they choose to continue to do it, you're looking at the indictments, and you're looking at some of the things these individuals are going to go to jail for a long time once the prosecutions [are] done after these indictments."
Last year, Wilmington Police made a record number of gun arrests with more than 300 people arrested on gun charges.
"Many of them multiple times that had been arrested with guns. If we don't get serious about gun violence, and don't get serious about people carrying illegal firearms, and making sure that they do time for carrying illegal firearms, then you know what? We might continue to have some of these same issues that we're having, but I don't see that happening," said Tracy.
But New Castle County Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond said departments like his have a long road ahead in the battle against gun violence. He called on members of the community to come forward in the name of justice.
"While we may have great technology and the ability to do great investigations, I can tell you that they pale in comparison to communities who have community members who have the courage to come forward to provide information. There are multiple streams in which information can be provided and given to law enforcement anonymously. You have to trust us, and you have to be willing to work with and provide answers to the families."
"When I started this job in 1991, homicides normally took place during the midnight hour because people were afraid. Criminals were afraid that someone was going to identify them. It has slowly gotten to the point now where you can have a homicide broad daylight with multiple witnesses present, and no one says a single word. And what they does it is empowers and emboldens those that are involved in the criminal activity, those that are doing the killing and the shooting to continue on the path that we're on," said Chief Bond.
Standing in front of those who've lost loved ones to "senseless" gun violence, Jennings called these indictments "no easy job," but one completed due to collaboration between the FBI, the Delaware Department of Justice, and Wilmington and New Castle County police departments.
"Our hearts are with the families who have suffered the greatest loss and bore the terrible weight of gun violence. Wilmington is a small city, and these families are our neighbors. Ending this awful scourge will require all of us to treat their pain and suffering as our own," said Jennings.
More on the indictment and charges:
- Gregory Wing
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Two counts of Murder First Degree (Ollier Henry, Taquan Davis)
- Four counts of Attempted Murder First Degree
- Three counts of Conspiracy First Degree
- Attempted Assault in a Detention Facility
- Seven counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Elijah Coffield
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Two counts of Murder First Degree (Ollier Henry, Shareef Hamilton)
- Four counts of Attempted Murder First Degree
- Four count of Conspiracy First Degree
- One count of Reckless Endangering First Degree
- One count of Attempted Assault in a Detention Facility
- Eight counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Julius Smith, Jr. (Juvenile, no mugshot available)
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Murder First Degree (Dakevis Reed)
- Attempted Murder First Degree
- Conspiracy First Degree
- Two counts of Conspiracy Second Degree
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal
- Three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Jacari Robinson (Juvenile, no mugshot available)
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Murder First Degree (Dakevis Reed)
- Attempted Murder First Degree
- Conspiracy First Degree
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Markevis Clark
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Murder First Degree (Taron Whaley)
- Attempted Murder First Degree
- Conspiracy First Degree
- Three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Zymir Hynson (Juvenile, no mugshot available)
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Murder First Degree (Taron Whaley)
- Attempted Murder First Degree
- Conspiracy First Degree
- Three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Davine Boyce
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Murder First Degree (Stephan Price)
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Caleb Lancaster
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Attempted Murder First Degree
- Conspiracy First Degree
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm During by a Person Prohibited
- Deshonne Moore (Juvenile, no mugshot available)
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Robbery First Degree
- Assault First Degree
- Three counts of Conspiracy Second Degree
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Mischief
- Rashawn George
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Robbery First Degree
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Dion Young
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Attempted Assault in a Detention Facility
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Khalil Rodriguez-Fitzgerald
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Amire Pierce
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Malik Benson
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony