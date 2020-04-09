More than half of Delaware's 10,000+ COVID-19 tests don't have race or ethnicity tied to them.
Now, the Delaware Division of Public Health is mandating that any provider ordering COVID-19 testing include race and ethnicity on the form.
"Therefore, the data we have, we don't know how right or how wrong it is because we're missing so much data," said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health. "It is critically important to us that we be able to have a good picture of what's happening in our state as it relates to racial differences of COVID-19."
Of Delaware's 19 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, the Division of Public Health said 16 persons were Caucasian and three persons were African-American.
"Many states have seen significant disparities, especially in their death data," said Rattay. "So at this point our data don't mirror what some states are seeing."
But Rattay said chronic diseases that put people at higher risk of serious complications of COVID-19 like high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and asthma, are often higher in minority populations.
"It is critically important that we keep an eye on our data, but it's also really important that we do what we can to intervene and reach out now," she said. "We know that many people of color live in locations, in housing situations, where it can be difficult to social distance. We also know that we have higher numbers of minority populations or percentage of individuals who are working in the service industry, which in many cases, are essential service providers right now."
"This is important and necessary information to have for lots of different reasons," said Gov. John Carney. "We did raise this issue with our hospital partners...and got very positive input from them, that this is information that they'd like to provide for us and they will do that."
Carney said Delaware will try to reconstruct data from tests that have been done to the extent possible.
Rattay said a number of community health partners are working with the highest-risk populations up and down the state.
"Several have already put plans in place to better reach out to members in their community around COVID-19, whether it's testing or wrap-around services."
Internally, DPH said it's sought flexibility from the federal government so that Medicaid and social services can quickly deploy benefits to people in need and keep others on their current benefits.
Currently, only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 or those in high-priority groups will be tested at the DPH lab.
"We're testing our highest priority individuals--so individuals for whom we have the greatest concern, whether it's individuals who are hospitalized, chronically ill, first responders, health care workers, people in facilities like [long-term care facilities]," said Rattay.
Rattay said DPH has been quickest at turning around testing far faster than anywhere else. When WDEL toured the lab, epidemiologists said tests took between 8 and 14 hours, but the more tests, the longer it takes.
She said hospitals are gaining the ability to do testing at a quicker pace in-house.
"Commercial laboratories..at times have taken 10 or more days to get results back, but those results are coming back much more quickly now...we heard about three or four days," said Rattay.
Carney noted that ChristianaCare's in-house testing is seeing same-day turnaround of test results.
"Thereby allowing them to manage those patients in a more efficient and effective way."