Hockessin Colored School #107 was constructed one hundred years ago, and on Monday, August 10, 2020, New Castle County secured the property's future.
County Executive Matt Meyer signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Friends of the Hockessin Colored School #107 to pay off the remaining $172,000 on two outstanding mortgages.
Going forward the Friends organization will be responsible for design and construction of all improvements to the school.
The group also plans to partner with Trust for Public Lands (TPL), to fundraise for the school’s operational and capital budgets.
The County will be responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the grounds and the structures on the property, and will split operating expenses.
The school was built in 1920 by P.S. duPont for the benefit of the area's African-American community since black kids were not allowed to attend white schools.
90-year old "Sonny" Knott went to HCS 107 starting in 1937 and said not only couldn't they go to the white school, they got that school's hand-me-downs.
"I'd play with you all day and hung out at your house all day but time comes to go to school you went up on the hill and I went here," said Knott. "By the time I got a book it had three or four names in it and was missing three or four pages. But that's the way things were then."
U.S. Senator Chris Coons said he grew up a short distance away from HCS 107, but it wasn't until law school that he learned of the school's important role in civil rights history.
"When I grew up in Hockessin in the early '70s and went to Yorklyn Elementary School and to H.B. Middle School I don't remember ever being taught about the history of racially segregated schools here in Hockessin, and the critical role that Delaware, and a decision that came out of this site, played in the integration of every school in America," said Coons.
"That is a proud part of what is an otherwise shameful chapter in Delaware's history and America's history.
"That a young chancellor (Collins Seitz, Sr.), and at that point a seasoned attorney (Louis Redding), worked together to reach a result that produced justice in terms of school integration is something that every school student in Delaware should know about."
Seitz' son, current Chief Justice of the Delaware Supreme Court Collins Seitz, Jr., recounted how in 1952 his father visited school #29 for white children and then went to HCS #107.
"It was apparent to anyone that would do such a thing that the facilities were unequal. And once again in that case he ordered the immediate admission of African-American students to the white schools. And the rest is history as you know," said Seitz, Jr.
Bulah v. Gebhart was borne out of a mother's desire to have the white school bus pick up her African-American daughter as it drove by, instead of making her walk to school everyday.
That lawsuit was merged with Belton v. Gebhart (Claymont) and the litigation became one of the cornerstone cases in Brown v. Board of Education in which the United States Supreme Court ruled segregation of schools was unlawful.
Seitz, Jr. read from a speech his father made about the difficulty of race relations in Delaware and across the country.
"History teaches that despite the most legitimate grievances, long range solutions in race relations must ultimately be found in the hearts of people rather than the courts, but this is cold comfort to those experiencing injustice.
"Nevertheless, good will and the relentless striding towards racial justice in our society remain vitally important charges on all of us if our deeds are to match our words."