In 2020, over 134,000 people died from Alzheimer's disease in the United States alone.
Alzheimer's disease slowly decreases brain function, killing cells, leading sufferers to lose their memories, communication abilities, cognitive functions, and other concerning, scary, and irreversible symptoms.
It can eventually be debilitating, slowly breaking down the brain of the sufferer and it is currently incurable.
As the disease progresses, essentially brain cells begin to die and sufferers tend to have a life expectancy (on average) of 4-8 years after diagnosis, although they can live 20 years also, depending on the person, as the Alzheimer's Foundation of America has said.
The Food and Drug Administration officially gave the green light recently for the new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease.
The FDA has approved the Japanese drug Leqembi, which is now the second drug on the market to ever to delay the progress of Alzheimer's.
Leqembi and the first drug, Aduhelm, are meant to slow the progress so not only life expectancy is extended, but the quality of life is increased.
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America responded to the drug's approval, highlighting the importance of accessibility and affordability of the medication, as the drug could effect over 6 million families nationally.
The AFA is also urging the government to continue increasing investments into research and support while scientists work on finding a cure.
Resources and support are available here for those diagnosed or are a caretaker for someone with Alzheimer's disease.