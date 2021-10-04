A long-neglected neighborhood in Wilmington is getting major federal funding for a revitalization project that's already underway.
Delaware Gov. John Carney and the state's congressional delegation announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, that REACH Riverside has received $26.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The holistic redevelopment project includes 600 units of mixed-income housing as well as plans for education, healthcare, and social services.
"This opportunity presented with the American Rescue Plan and Build Back Better will enable us to supercharge and accelerate the development of these units to bring them online...sooner than they otherwise would, and that's critically important," said Carney.
The funding will specifically accelerate the development of 350 of those homes two years faster.
Logan Herring, CEO of REACH Riverside, said they rejoice after receiving $25,000 in funding let alone $25 million.
"We made a promise when we started this work; we have a tagline--'with the community, for the community,' and we put the community at the forefront of everything that we do," he said.
He pointed to developer DiSabatino Construction, which has hired a dozen new workers for this project.
"Eight of the new hires are Section 3 residents, which is 67%. The requirement is 30%. Six of the new hires are city residents--that is no formal requirement," said Herring.
Monday's announcement preceded an event with New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer at the county's hotel-turned-homeless shelter to announce more affordable housing initiatives with ARPA funds.
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said the president's Build Back Better plan is so much more than roads and bridges. It's about housing, which she called the number one issue she hears about from constituents up and down the state.
"We know in our state and in our country, you can hold two minimum wage job and not afford to live in an apartment in our country," she said. "That doesn't make sense."
She pointed to REACH Riverside as a vision and foundation for our future leaders.
"I can speak from authority, as a kid who lived in the Champlost projects in Philadelphia and then moved to Delaware to my parents' first home on 39th Street, where we lived for 40 years, and the feeling as a kid to walk into that house as a 10 year and old feel like 'I'm home. This is ours. I'm safe. I've got a place where I can learn. I've got a place where I can be healthy.' So for any of you who are concerned about public housing--I'm the face. That kid could some day be your congresswoman."
After decades of despair, Herring said Riverside's residents are finally being heard, and they'll have a vibrant, thriving community.
"We will continue to be here and beat the drum for a community that hasn't been heard from for a very long time, and tomorrow and for the foreseeable future, we will continue to be heard to bring equity and justice to a community, until we need to be heard no more."