A St. Marks student will take her play from script to stage after it was selected as a finalist for the Delaware Theatre Company's 2021-22 Delaware Young Playwrights Festival.
"I was really, really excited when I heard the news," said Mallory Murphy. "I mean, it's a really cool opportunity to have something that I've written being performed by professional actors on a real stage at a professional theater. I'm really excited about it."
Murphy's teacher and Spartan Writing Lab Director Dana Kinsey passed along information about the contest, which called for original 10 to 15 page submissions, and the St. Mark's sophomore decided to submit her play Madam President.
It was ultimately selected as one of five finalists among 56 submissions from students in 10 different schools across Delaware. The contest sought ideas all about "possibility."
"The theme...was a quote from a play that talks about possibility. So the show had to have something to do with possibility," Murphy said. "My play talks about the possibility of a woman becoming the president of the United States in the near future. I was reading a book kind of about the same thing, and it kind of just inspired me to take the idea and put it into a script form."
With the country's first woman vice president currently in office, Murphy said her story might be less "possibility," and more inevitability.
"I'm really hoping that it inspires people to think about how far we've already come in the world of women in politics and how we're long overdue to see a woman in the Oval Office," Murphy said. "I think this past election, seeing a woman become the first woman Vice President of the United States, it really inspired a lot of people, and it made people really excited for the future of women in politics."
With her mother working in the political sphere on the communications side, Kinsey said Murphy is writing what she knows, but already has the chops to see success from her work.
"I know that she put hard work into the script, and she considered the theme really carefully. I just love that she incorporated things from her own life to make it fresh and real," Kinsey said. "I think she did a great job of capturing both the mother's voice and the daughter's voice--which is something not easy to do when you're someone her age, to make a mother sound realistic. But I think that she's probably had those conversations, conversations similar, with her own mom and based it on that."
Her first year at St. Mark's, Kinsey, a 23-year veteran of classroom teaching, started the writing lab and was happy to see she had such talented students. She's excited she'll get to foster that talent as Murphy continues to hone her craft over the next few years. Murphy, for her part, has always loved writing, but wasn't sure about career pursuits. The current success might be the nudge for which she'd been waiting, she said.
"I think it would be really cool to pursue writing as a career. My mom works in writing," Murphy said. "I think [winning was] definitely a really big motivator. It's really cool to see that my writing was chosen out of so many talented people to go to the next round of the competition. It's made me think about what I could do with my writing since I've always loved to write. It's a really big step in the right direction."
All of the finalists' plays will be performed on a single showcase night, April 1, 2022, by the Delaware Theatre Company. Prior to it's debut, Murphy will get to be directly involved with much of the process which will bring her characters to life and express her true vision.
"I get to be really involved in the process, which is really exciting," she said. "There are a few workshops in February that I go to, and March, where I work more on the scripts with a professional writing team...I do get to be involved in the directing process and editing process to produce it. So I'm really excited for that."
The other winners for the festival included:
- Car Treble by Jordan Brady, of Aquinas Academy
- Double Time by Danielle Chapman, of St. Elizabeth High School
- Failure Tastes Sweet by Dustin Taylor, of Middletown High School
- Let Me Care by Adrianna Fannin, of Charter School of Wilmington