The Kingswood Community Center in Wilmington's Riverside section is home to the first ever community fridge in Delaware.
Jessica Wescott, founder of the organization Planting to Feed, joined with Kingswood officials on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, to cut a ribbon officially opening the refrigerator to the public.
Wescott said they've been working to address food inequality in the area for quite some time.
"Not just food equality but also the access to the quality foods right here in Riverside," said Wescott.
They originally provided community meals but that was restricted by the coronavirus, and as the weather turned colder the conversation turned to a community fridge.
"We started speaking to some other community fridge partners in different cities like New York and Philadelphia, and learning from them what they were doing and how it could come about," said Wescott.
"We took about two months to actually set up this project," said Wescott, "and then we finally had the ability to secure a refrigerator and with our partnership with Kingswood we were able to get it set up within a week."
Julie Bieber, Director of Operations at Kingswood, said the pandemic has taken a toll in the Riverside area, including among families in their early learning program.
"We have 45 families and about a third of them at least one parent lost their job over the pandemic, it's really hit home for us," said Bieber.
The fridge will operate around the clock on the honor system and donations are accepted.
"I think it's important that the fridge is not locked, it's available 24/7," said Wescott. "This is just a pilot, this is just the beginning for us. We're starting with this community but we hope that in the future we'll be able to meet a greater need.
"Take what you need and share what you can," said Wescott relaying a phrase written on the refrigerator. "I think it's really awesome. It's just really all about empowering our community at the end of it."