A relatively mild summer in our region is ending on a hot, record breaking note.
Delaware Weather Network chief meteorologist Matt Powell says the set up is typical for mid-summer.
"Bermuda high that you always hear about is set up off the southeast coast, our winds have taken a turn out of the south to southwest, and we've got that typical summertime heat, highs into the 90s, we've got the humidity," said Powell.
And it's not going anywhere anytime soon.
"We're looking at several more days of either record tying or record breaking heat," said Powell. "This is going to be with us right through Thursday."
Powell said the temperature in Wilmington on Monday, September 4, 2023, was 96 degrees, breaking the record of 95 set in 2018, and Tuesday could do the same.
"The old record high was 93 and we could even flirt with a record high of 98 on Wednesday," said Powell. "Wednesday does look like it's going to be the hottest day of the week."
A cold front later in the week should bring an end to the heatwave.
"This front's going to be slow to move through so we could see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms I think developing Friday and lasting right into the day on Saturday," said Powell.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for New Castle County from Tuesday morning thru Wednesday evening.