"A sanctuary for sexual harassers."

A federal lawsuit filed last week by current and former female police officers against New Castle County and former second-in-command Lt. Col. Quinton Watson accuses the county of "coddling and enabling men in a position of power and authority to abuse female employees and suppress their complaints of sexual harassment and assault."

It also calls New Castle County "a safe harbor" for Watson, who they called a "serial sexual predator," accusing County Executive Matt Meyer and others to "turning a blind eye" towards Watson's conduct and promoting him anyhow.

The lawsuit is the second filed against the county over Watson's alleged harassment. Former New Castle County Police Cpl. Melissa "Missy" Clemons, a 13-year veteran with the department, claims she was fired while pregnant and injured on the job. She claims Watson put her on a "hit list" when he found out she was pregnant.

In the latest 40-page court filing, the women are identified in the complaint as Capt. Laura O'Sullivan, Capt. Patricia Davies, Cpl. Jessica Neipris, budget and procedures analyst Lori Kane, background investigator Margaret Ellwein, and retired police officer Lynda Scelsi.

All seven women (between the two lawsuits) are represented by attorney Michele Allen.

They all claim that Watson used his position of power to create a "hostile environment" rampant with sexual harassment, assault, overt misogyny, and retaliation. They say while Watson's behavior - as previously and first reported by WDEL - included blatant acts of sexual harassment and assault, it also took on more subtle forms, including gawking, gestures, sounds, and aggressive displays. That hostile work environment, the court filing alleges, went on for more than two decades.

The lawsuit also names current Police Chief Vaughn Bond, New Castle County Chief Administrative Officer Vanessa Phillips, who formerly held the position of Chief Human Resource Officer as well as Michael Hojnicki, Chief of Technology and Administrative Services, who formerly held the title of Public Safety Director.

"Defendants Bond, Meyer, and Phillips played an active role in condoning, perpetuating, and covering up the rampant incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault at NCC," the complaint said. "Defendants remained silent even though multiple NCC employees, including plaintiffs reported Defendant Watson's sexual harassment and assault."

Watson is also accused of writing letters and notes to his alleged victims, signing one of them Hannibal.

"Defendant Watson would constantly talk about the movie Silence of the Lambs, discussing the part at the end of the film - when the male put the girl in a hole/basement and stated that he would put Plaintiff Davies in a hole, while licking his lips."

O'Sullivan claims she reported the alleged sexual harassment to Bond in 2006. At that time, Bond was not chief, and was O'Sullivan's equal in rank, according to New Castle County. The complaint claims Bond told her: "She would solely be known for being a victim, and this fact alone would dominate her career and reputation."

The complaint further claims Bond was apparently present when some of the harassing comments, according to the complaint.

The complaint claims Bond "made it clear" to newly instated County Executive Matt Meyer in 2017 that he would accept the position of chief of police if he could promote Watson to lieutenant colonel. Then Chief Administrative Officer Kathy Jennings, who resigned her position for a successful campaign to become Delaware Attorney General, had advised Meyer not to promote Watson, the complaint said, as did former NCC Police Chief Jack Cunningham.

"Defendant Meyer knew there were issues and concerns surrounding Defendant Watson's behavior and conduct as a police officer, including but not limited to allegations of sexual harassment. Defendant Meyer promoted Defendant Bond to Chief of Police with full knowledge Defendant Watson would be also be promoted in the midst of allegations of sexual harassment and assault."

In the summer of 2018, WDEL was first to report that Watson, a 29-year-veteran was placed on administrative leave after formal harassment allegations, that had been talked about for years and reported to superiors, were finally filed.

A memo from Chief of Police Col. Vaughn Bond dated August 10, 2018, obtained by WDEL, announced Watson's final workday would be August 31, 2018, as he approached retirement. In that memo, Watson was commended for his service.

The Wilmington Police Department was charged with investigating Watson. The complaint claims Bond told Sgt. Barry Mullins, internal affairs for WPD, to "narrow the scope of the investigation" to just focus on one plaintiff's complaints "and not to contact or seek out any other victims."

That plaintiff provided Mullins with a list of an additional 25 to 30 names of victims of sexual harassment by Watson.

Watson officially retired on December 5, 2018, one day after he was interviewed by Mullins. Then Attorney General Matt Denn issued a "letter of good standing" for Watson, after the complaint claims he was "misled" by Bond.

"Bond stated in the letter of Good Standing 'based upon review, I feel [Defendant Watson] is currently a retired police officer in good standing and is qualified to carry a concealed deadly weapon.'"

However, after Wilmington Police's investigation was complete -- and WDEL filed a Freedom of Information request -- days later, Bond filed with the Council on Police Training that Watson may not be eligible for re-employment consideration. Instead of clearing him for re-employment eligibility, Bond checked that Watson "may be subject to the provisions of Section 8404(a)(4) and may require action on the part of The C.O.P.T. for suspension or revocation [of his certification] in accordance with established guidelines."

WDEL's attempts to get the Wilmington Police investigation into Watson have been thwarted at every turn. Both the New Castle County and Wilmington Police have denied WDEL Freedom of Information requests for the report and its findings, despite calls from open government advocates to release the findings.

The lawsuit claims Wilmington Police found the charges of sexual harassment and conduct unbecoming lodged by O'Sullivan and Kane were "sustained." Allegations of sexual harassment lodged by Davies, Scelsi, Ellwein, and Neipris were "not sustained," though their claims of conduct unbecoming were "sustained."

All were told that no action would be taken against Watson because he was retired and no longer employed by NCC.

The Delaware Department of Justice's Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust began investigating Watson in June of 2019 after the women made complaints.. But an email, obtained by WDEL from Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust Sonia Augusthy revealed her office had not been asked to review any proposed criminal charges in the case.

"And [we] have not yet received any direct complaints from alleged victims or witnesses," said Sonia Augusthy, Director of the Office of Civil Rights & Public Trust. "You may be aware that investigators in this unit are former NCCPD officers, if that is an issue, please be assured we can assign a different investigator."

The complaint claims the department determined the accusations from numerous victims "'as well as corroborating information from other witnesses-were disturbing' and warranted further investigation into whether NCCPD engaged in a pattern and practice of discriminatory conduct in violation of Delaware law."

It's unclear why that office declined to take further steps.

Following that, the complaint claims that the county told the women that their complaints of sexual harassment and assault would not be investigated.

"NCC is not entertaining their complaints as the harassment case was already closed and completed," the complaint claims.

Further, the position of lieutenant colonel after Watson's departure has gone unfilled, and two current officers, who've alleged sexual harassment, have not been interviewed for the job, the complaint said.

"Plaintiffs have suffered and continue to suffer from severe emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety, irreparable damage to their professional careers and economic loss."

Meyer has said his office always took the allegations of sexual harassment seriously.

“After investigation, the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission dismissed all six complaints,” said County Executive Matt Meyer in a written statement. “In fact, based on the results of every tribunal and investigative authority that has examined this Administration’s response to the allegations, it is clear that this Administration has always taken allegations of sexual harassment seriously and with the utmost care. We remain laser focused on continuing to deliver the highest quality law enforcement service to every member of our community, operated by the most diverse senior staff in county police history.”

Watson could not be reached for comment, but has publicly denied the claims.

The lawsuit comes at a time when police are under scrutiny for brutality and lack of trust issues in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There are also calls to dismantle the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, which shields information regarding an officer's misconduct from the public. Jennings has called the bill "sacrosanct" and wants to see portions of it dismantled. Meyer has previously called for changes to Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights as well that would make the Watson report public.

"I would love to give you a copy of the report; I would love to tell what's in the report. The state Law Enforcement [Officers'] Bill of Rights is very clear that we can't do that; it's a personnel action, it's private. If the union, the FOP, or if anybody else is interested in getting that report out, I'd be happy if they went to Dover, I'd even consider supporting if they went to Dover, changing the law, and allowing us to release that report," Meyer previously told WDEL.

"I expect the FOP and various parties who sue to release the records in this case would join me in demanding the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights be revised by the state legislature," Meyer said.

State FOP President Fred Calhoun has largely reserved comment to WDEL, pending more information on proposed changes to the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights.

At the same time, State House Majority Leader Val Longhurst has also filed House Bill 336, known as the Public Employee Sexual Violence Act, in response to the New Castle County Police sexual harassment claims. Her legislation lifts any statutes of limitation that apply and allows public employees, who are victims of sexual violence or harassment to file civil lawsuits against their employer, if it occurred within the last 25 years.

Longhurst did not respond to a request for comment for this story, but on Facebook said:

"I have spoken to these women...their stories are powerful, harrowing and compelling. After listening to them and learning about the details of their experiences, I believe these women and I support their efforts to seek justice. Victims should have the opportunity to be heard and to receive justice, regardless of when they come forward. Unfortunately, these women have not had that closure, and this open wound remains. I hope that New Castle County officials do what is right and provide them the opportunity to receive the justice they deserve for the harassment they endured and the closure they deserve through accountability for all those involved."

Read the full complaint: